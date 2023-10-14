ADVERTISEMENT
ADC loses Kogi chair, 3 zonal chairmen to APC ahead of governorship poll

News Agency Of Nigeria

The ADC chairman commended Governor Bello for the remarkable achievements made across the state during his seven-and-a-half-year tenure.

Kogi ADC Chair, 3 zonal chairmen dump party for APC ahead of guber poll [NAN]
Kogi ADC Chair, 3 zonal chairmen dump party for APC ahead of guber poll [NAN]

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the defectors and their supporters were accompanied by the ADC’s lone House of Assembly member, Idowu Ibikunle (ADC- Yagba West).

The ADC chieftains collapsed their entire structure into the APC and endorsed the APC candidate, Usman Ododo, for the November 11 governorship poll.

Speaking on behalf of the defectors, Oga told Governor Yahaya Bello and other stakeholders that they decided to dump ADC for APC because of their belief in the forthrightness of the party and its achievements so far.

“We, the new entrants of APC, have decided to abandon the ADC candidate, Abejide, to vigorously work for Ododo.

“We are assuring you, your Excellency, that from today, we will campaign widely for Usman Ododo.

“Among all the governorship candidates for the Nov. 11 gubernatorial election in Kogi, Usman Ododo of the APC is the most suitable for the seat, ” he said.

Oga explained that a five-man committee was previously set up to assess all the candidates contesting the election and that the committee’s report concluded that Ododo was the right candidate to vote for in the upcoming election.

He emphasised the need to consolidate Bello’s sterling achievements across all sectors, by electing Ododo to continue from where he (Bello) would stop.

The ADC chairman commended Bello for the remarkable achievements made across the state during his seven-and-a-half-year tenure.

Oga also pointed out that, from what had been seen and heard about the APC gubernatorial candidate, he would undoubtedly perform well when he becomes the next governor of the state.

On his part, the ADC lawmaker (Ibikunle), said that despite being a member of the ADC, he and his supporters had all decided to vote for the APC candidate in the upcoming governorship election.

Receiving the defectors at the Government House, Lokoja, Bello, welcome them into APC with assurance of according them the rights and privileges of party members.

Bello commended them for making such a wise decision toward ensuring that the consolidation of his achievements by Ododo come Jan. 27, once elected.

News Agency Of Nigeria

ADC loses Kogi chair, 3 zonal chairmen to APC ahead of governorship poll

