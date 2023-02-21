ADC adopts Peter Obi as its presidential candidate

“Today, we come together as a family and as a formidable third force: our grand patrons and BoT members, our National Executive Council, and our National Working Committee.

“Our Diaspora Network and our National Youth Council are also involved to take a stand in solidarity, moving forward for the viable presidential candidate the entire nation is clamouring for.

“After due diligence and critical assessment of the 17 presidential candidates and what they offer and after consulting our grand patron, former President Olusegun Obasanjo, we decided that the Obi-Datti movement is a worthy cause to endorse.

“Today, we form this star alliance for one purpose only: to ensure a loud victory,’’ Ibrahim said.

He added that the ADC was not alone in the solidarity, saying that its star alliance partners, Nigerian Mothers for Good Governance, the Fulani United, Nigeria Artisans and League of Imams were with the ADC.

He said also that the Nigeria Traders, Yoruba United, Mega Political Coalition, Kanuris United, Nigeria Professional Group, DG Global Groups, Amalgamated Coalitions Groups and Nigeria Legions United were also with the ADC.

Ibrahim assured that ADC leadership would do everything within its power and position to ask its members and supporters to vote for Peter Obi and Datti Baba-Ahmed his running mate.

“It is our request that for this collaboration to be more effective, ADC candidates for governorship, senatorial, House of Representatives and states Houses of Assembly positions should receive reciprocal support.

“This is especially where they are more dominant than their Labour Party candidates; this will enable the two parties to have good numbers of legislators to back Obi-Datti’s presidency.

“As we stand, we are aware of quite a number of our candidates who have personally endorsed the Obi-Datti Movement,’’ the ADC BoT chairman said.

He added that the party’s position, advocacy and projections were firmly based on a government of national unity, collegiate and translational leadership which the alliance would benefit from.

“As we look forward to a victorious election come Saturday, Feb. 25, we encourage every Nigerian to go out massively to vote Obi-Datti for president and vice-president,’’ he said.

Ibrahim said the ADC presently had over 1,400 electoral candidates running for several positions ranging from governorship, Senate, House of Representative and State Assembly.

He added that within the last four months, different youth and women organisations had openly endorsed the party and proposed to work with its candidates at the grassroots.

Ibrahim said Nigerians in diaspora were solidly behind more than 200 of the party’s candidates that cut across all regions.

The ADC at its special convention in Zaria, Kaduna State, in October 2022 ratified the expulsion of its presidential candidate, Mr Dumebi Kachikwu and his running mate, Mr Ahmed Rufai.