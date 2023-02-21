ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

ADC adopts Peter Obi as its presidential candidate

News Agency Of Nigeria

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) on Monday in Abuja adopted Mr Peter Obi, Labour Party’s (LP) presidential candidate as its candidate for the Feb. 25 election.

Peter Obi. [Vanguard]
Peter Obi. [Vanguard]

Chairman, ADC’s Board of Trustees (BoT), Dr Mani Ibrahim, told a news conference that Obi is the best man to be the next president.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Today, we come together as a family and as a formidable third force: our grand patrons and BoT members, our National Executive Council, and our National Working Committee.

“Our Diaspora Network and our National Youth Council are also involved to take a stand in solidarity, moving forward for the viable presidential candidate the entire nation is clamouring for.

“After due diligence and critical assessment of the 17 presidential candidates and what they offer and after consulting our grand patron, former President Olusegun Obasanjo, we decided that the Obi-Datti movement is a worthy cause to endorse.

“Today, we form this star alliance for one purpose only: to ensure a loud victory,’’ Ibrahim said.

He added that the ADC was not alone in the solidarity, saying that its star alliance partners, Nigerian Mothers for Good Governance, the Fulani United, Nigeria Artisans and League of Imams were with the ADC.

He said also that the Nigeria Traders, Yoruba United, Mega Political Coalition, Kanuris United, Nigeria Professional Group, DG Global Groups, Amalgamated Coalitions Groups and Nigeria Legions United were also with the ADC.

Ibrahim assured that ADC leadership would do everything within its power and position to ask its members and supporters to vote for Peter Obi and Datti Baba-Ahmed his running mate.

It is our request that for this collaboration to be more effective, ADC candidates for governorship, senatorial, House of Representatives and states Houses of Assembly positions should receive reciprocal support.

“This is especially where they are more dominant than their Labour Party candidates; this will enable the two parties to have good numbers of legislators to back Obi-Datti’s presidency.

“As we stand, we are aware of quite a number of our candidates who have personally endorsed the Obi-Datti Movement,’’ the ADC BoT chairman said.

He added that the party’s position, advocacy and projections were firmly based on a government of national unity, collegiate and translational leadership which the alliance would benefit from.

“As we look forward to a victorious election come Saturday, Feb. 25, we encourage every Nigerian to go out massively to vote Obi-Datti for president and vice-president,’’ he said.

Ibrahim said the ADC presently had over 1,400 electoral candidates running for several positions ranging from governorship, Senate, House of Representative and State Assembly.

He added that within the last four months, different youth and women organisations had openly endorsed the party and proposed to work with its candidates at the grassroots.

Ibrahim said Nigerians in diaspora were solidly behind more than 200 of the party’s candidates that cut across all regions.

The ADC at its special convention in Zaria, Kaduna State, in October 2022 ratified the expulsion of its presidential candidate, Mr Dumebi Kachikwu and his running mate, Mr Ahmed Rufai.

Kachikwu who had said he remained the ADC’s presidential candidate according to the party’s leadership was expelled for engaging in anti-party activities.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

How Nigerians voted in the 2007 presidential election

How Nigerians voted in the 2007 presidential election

I’ll restructure Kwara – NNPP guber candidate

I’ll restructure Kwara – NNPP guber candidate

Biden to visit Poland after Ukraine trip

Biden to visit Poland after Ukraine trip

2023 Elections: INEC, transport unions sign MoU in Bauchi – REC

2023 Elections: INEC, transport unions sign MoU in Bauchi – REC

2023 Elections: US warns citizens to avoid rallies and keep low profile

2023 Elections: US warns citizens to avoid rallies and keep low profile

INEC reassures Nigerians, International Community of free, fair, credible general election

INEC reassures Nigerians, International Community of free, fair, credible general election

Tinubu will remove corruption in public sector, reposition Nigeria – Entrepreneur

Tinubu will remove corruption in public sector, reposition Nigeria – Entrepreneur

2023 Elections: Endorsement of Obi sacrosanct, says Pan Niger Delta Forum

2023 Elections: Endorsement of Obi sacrosanct, says Pan Niger Delta Forum

Bode George, Jandor unite ahead of polls

Bode George, Jandor unite ahead of polls

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The G5 Governors: Seyi Makinde, Samuel Ortom, Okezie Ikpeazu, Nyesom Wike and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi. (Daily Trust)

2023 elections: Finally, G5 governors declare candidates of choice

What are Tinubu’s biggest obstacles to victory?

What are Tinubu’s biggest obstacles to victory?

Nigerian Literature Nobel Wole Soyinka has been a regular teacher at US universities including Harvard, Cornell and Yale

Wole Soyinka breaks silence on endorsing Tinubu

What are Peter Obi’s biggest obstacles to victory?

What are Peter Obi’s biggest obstacles to victory?