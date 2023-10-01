Adamu reveals what Tinubu told him after he resigned as APC chairman

Adamu, alongside a few other APC National Executive Council members, had voluntarily stepped down during the crisis that rocked the party shortly after Tinubu assumed office on May 29.

The former senator assumed the position after emerging unopposed at the party's convention in March 2022. He steered the APC to victory in the 2023 general elections as the party not only won the presidential election but also won majority seats in both the Senate and House of Representatives.

However, trouble started when he openly questioned the decision of Godswill Akpabio and Tajudeen Abbas to announce the principal officers of the Senate and the House of Representatives without his input.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tinubu eventually intervened and after a meeting in Aso Rock, Adamu said the issue was a family affair and had been resolved. But he later threw in the towel, which paved the way for the emergence of former Kano State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje as his successor.

Speaking about his relationship with the President, the former national chairman said he was glad to have the campaign that led to his emergence.

He said during an interview on a Trust TV programme, Reminiscence. Adamu added that the fact remains that it was under his leadership of the APC that Tinubu won his election, regardless of what people say about his relationship with the president.

He said, “I have no regret. The reason I have no regret is that only what God wills will happen… God has made Bola Ahmed Tinubu the president of this country. The moment he won in the convention, I led the National Working Committee to his residence to congratulate him and to give him assurance that we would stand head and shoulders with him to work for the success of the party; and we did.

“No matter what anybody will say about my relationship with Tinubu, the fact remains that it was under my leadership that the APC won the election. I like Tinubu for one thing. When I last saw him after my resignation, he referred to himself as ‘this bouncing baby boy delivered by you.’ And he made my day.”

ADVERTISEMENT