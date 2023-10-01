ADVERTISEMENT
Adamu reveals what Tinubu told him after he resigned as APC chairman

Nurudeen Shotayo

Adamu said the fact remains that it was under his leadership of the APC that Tinubu won his election, regardless of what people say about his relationship with the President.

Former National Chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Adamu. [Twitter:@DavidsOffor]
Former National Chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Adamu. [Twitter:@DavidsOffor]

Adamu, alongside a few other APC National Executive Council members, had voluntarily stepped down during the crisis that rocked the party shortly after Tinubu assumed office on May 29.

The former senator assumed the position after emerging unopposed at the party's convention in March 2022. He steered the APC to victory in the 2023 general elections as the party not only won the presidential election but also won majority seats in both the Senate and House of Representatives.

However, trouble started when he openly questioned the decision of Godswill Akpabio and Tajudeen Abbas to announce the principal officers of the Senate and the House of Representatives without his input.

Tinubu eventually intervened and after a meeting in Aso Rock, Adamu said the issue was a family affair and had been resolved. But he later threw in the towel, which paved the way for the emergence of former Kano State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje as his successor.

Speaking about his relationship with the President, the former national chairman said he was glad to have the campaign that led to his emergence.

He said during an interview on a Trust TV programme, Reminiscence. Adamu added that the fact remains that it was under his leadership of the APC that Tinubu won his election, regardless of what people say about his relationship with the president.

He said, “I have no regret. The reason I have no regret is that only what God wills will happen… God has made Bola Ahmed Tinubu the president of this country. The moment he won in the convention, I led the National Working Committee to his residence to congratulate him and to give him assurance that we would stand head and shoulders with him to work for the success of the party; and we did.

“No matter what anybody will say about my relationship with Tinubu, the fact remains that it was under my leadership that the APC won the election. I like Tinubu for one thing. When I last saw him after my resignation, he referred to himself as ‘this bouncing baby boy delivered by you.’ And he made my day.”

Asked why he resigned suddenly, Adamu said, “Politics is an amalgamation of actions and reactions and you have to find your bearing in them. I felt I had played that part of leadership. I was a minister in this country. I was also a governor and secretary of Board of Trustees of a ruling party. I led this party called the APC to victory and delivered a whole new government to succeed Buhari.

BREAKING: BUA reduces cement price to ₦3,500 per bag

Soludo renames Anambra Cargo Airport after Chinua Achebe

Independence: Remain hopeful for better Nigeria, Obi tells Nigerians

FG denies ₦50bn plea bargain deal with Emefiele

Katsina university suspends 6 students over alleged murder of colleague

Adamu reveals what Tinubu told him after he resigned as APC chairman

10 remarkable achievements since Nigeria's Independence in 1960

Tinubu loses case as US court orders CSU to release academic records to Atiku

6 key figures who paved the way for Nigeria's Independence in 1960

I still love guys - Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie reacts to lesbian rumour

Heartbreak for Nigeria as AFCON 2027 bid slips away to East African rivals

Victor Boniface or Harry Kane: Who has had the better Bundesliga start?

Steph Curry: NBA star lists Nigeria's Burna Boy and WizKid among favorite music artists

Controversy as Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie unveils her 'female lover'

AFCON 2027: Algeria hands Nigeria a major boost

