Adamu optimistic of APC victory in Benue

The APC national chairman was represented by Alhaji Mu’azu Bawa-Rijau, the party’s National Vice Chairman, North Central.

He said that the APC has very strong base in Benue and “will reclaim its lost mandate, remodel and develop the state to meet the desires of the citizens.

“From the turn out, capped with the landmark achievements recorded by President Muhammadu Buhari administration, the party’s mandate that was stolen in 2015 must return to APC in 2023,” he said.

Adamu advised all party members to turnout on election days to vote for the APC.

He added that they should reach out to all nooks and crannies of the state to canvass for votes to ensure overwhelming victory of APC in the forthcoming elections.

In his address, the Deputy Governor of Kogi, Mr Edward Onoja who spoke on behalf of the APC North Central Governors, called on party members to engage in robust campaign across the state.

Onoja appealed to Benue citizens to shun voter apathy, vote buying and selling, as well as violence during the elections.

The leader of the party in Benue, Sen. George Akume called on the people to vote for the APC in order to change the current negative indices in the state.

“Get your PVCs and vote for APC, shun vote buying and selling, desist from all forms of electoral violence and any form of attack or intimidation should be reported to the authorities ,” he said.

Akume said that the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu would transform the country, including Benue, if elected.

He commended President Muhammadu Buhari for accommodating Benue sons in his administration in spite of the present governor’s opposition.

Akume also thanked the president for ongoing infrastructure projects, including higher institutions in the state.

”We have federal roads some under construction and some under rehabilitation.

“We have the Federal Polytechnic Wannue, Federal University of Health Science, Otukpo and the construction of River Buruku which was underway, to name a few,” he added.

Fr. Hyacinth Alia, the APC governorship candidate, pledged to address issues of security, education, agriculture, health, salaries and pension within few months, if elected.

“Top most on our agenda will be the resuscitation of Benue Agricultural, Development Authority, rural roads for access to our farms to curb insecurity and post harvest losses.

”We will revive our general hospitals and primary healthcare centres to address rates of mortalities; Benue infrastructure, moribund companies and social amenities will be revived,” he said.

The APC governorship candidate assured Benue workers that “ they will smile again”, adding that the civil service would be restructured and reformed for effective service delivery.

Earlier, the Director General, Alia/Ode campaign organisation, Rev. Frederick Ikyaan, urged voters to elect all APC candidates in order to emancipate themselves from the shackles of poverty, deprivation, ineptitude and negligence.

“Today’s event is symbolic. The day heralds the conscious and vehement decision of Benue people to launch a leadership campaign that is purposeful and divinely prepared to meet the yearnings and aspirations of the teeming Benue masses.

”It is the leadership that God Himself had conceived and hatched through his servant from his vineyard.

“God cannot make a mistake by this choice hence, the need for all to be part of this success story,” Ikyaan said.

The APC state Chairman, Comrade Austin Agada said the inauguration of the campaign was the beginning of a “great revolutionary leadership process” in Benue.

He called on party faithful, the business community, workers, pensioners, artisans, the physically challenged and all others to vote massively for the APC in the forthcoming elections.

Others who canvassed support for Tinubu, Alia and other candidates at the rally included a businessman, Mr Moses Ayo and Mr Emmanuel Jime, Executive Secretary, Nigeria Shippers Council, who was represented by Titus Zam, APC candidate for Benue North West Senatorial District.