Abia youths accuse Alex Otti of spending state funds on Peter Obi

Ima Elijah

They claimed that this misallocation of resources has left over 10,000 civil servants in the state jobless.

Abia State Governor, Alex Otti. [Twitter:Imran]
The case challenges the victory of Bola Ahmed Tinubu as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission in the 2023 presidential election.

During a press conference held over the weekend, AYIG leaders expressed deep concern over the alleged misuse of public funds. Henry Chigozie, the head of media for AYIG, claimed that this misallocation of resources has resulted in the termination of employment for over 10,000 civil servants in the state.

Chigozie emphasised that this situation, if unchecked, could lead to severe socio-political and financial crises in Abia State.

Chigozie criticised Otti for lack of transparency and accountability in governance, alleging that the governor’s actions were jeopardising the state's economy and hindering developmental projects. Despite these claims, AYIG did not provide concrete evidence to support their allegations.

The youths further contended that Otti’s alleged involvement in financing Obi’s court case was an attempt to destabilise the progressive government of Nigeria under President Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. They urged relevant authorities to investigate these allegations promptly.

