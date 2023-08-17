ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Abbas appoints 5 committee chairmen to replace Tinubu's appointed ministers

News Agency Of Nigeria

Abbas added that the appointment is with immediate effect so as not to allow void in committee leadership.

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas.
Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas.

Recommended articles

In a statement on Thursday, Abbas said that the appointment is with immediate effect so as not to allow void in committee leadership.

Following the nomination of some members of the 10th House of Representatives as Ministers by President Bola Tinubu and void in the leadership of some standing committees of the House, it is my pleasure to announce the appointment of the following lawmakers to fill up the vacant positions,” he said.

Rep. Mamudu Abdullahi (APC-Niger) is to replace Rep. David Ogewu as Chairman, House Committee on Army. Rep. Pascal Agbodike (APGA- Anambra) to replace Rep. Mahmud Abdulahi as Chairman, House Committee on Hydrological Services.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rep. Dennis Idahosa (APC-Edo) is to replace Rep. Olubumi Tunji-Ojo as Chairman, House Committee on Healthcare Services. Rep. Emmanuel Ukpong-Udo (YPP-Akwa Ibom) is to replace Rep. Dennis Idahosa as Chairman, Committee on Digital and Electronic Banking.

While Rep. Bukar Talba (APC-Borno) was Rep. Chairman, House Committee on Institutional Reforms.

“The appointments shall take immediate effect, while the legislative record shall be updated upon resumption of the House from recess,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NIPOST to back FG National Addressing Policy

NIPOST to back FG National Addressing Policy

NGX slams ₦32.74 million fine on 8 companies for non-compliance

NGX slams ₦32.74 million fine on 8 companies for non-compliance

Customs intercepts dried shark fins, donkey genitals worth ₦‎1.22bn in Lagos

Customs intercepts dried shark fins, donkey genitals worth ₦‎1.22bn in Lagos

I'm dying – Emefiele exclaims in court

I'm dying – Emefiele exclaims in court

Jigawa Govt pays ₦‎2.024bn terminal benefits to 746 retirees

Jigawa Govt pays ₦‎2.024bn terminal benefits to 746 retirees

These 4 new ministries could be game-changers for Tinubu's administration

These 4 new ministries could be game-changers for Tinubu's administration

Cosmopolitan varsity commences academic activities in 16 programmes

Cosmopolitan varsity commences academic activities in 16 programmes

Abbas appoints 5 committee chairmen to replace Tinubu's appointed ministers

Abbas appoints 5 committee chairmen to replace Tinubu's appointed ministers

Tinubu launches new ministry to empower Nigerian creatives

Tinubu launches new ministry to empower Nigerian creatives

Pulse Sports

Real Madrid set to battle Bayern Munich for Chelsea star

Real Madrid set to battle Bayern Munich for Chelsea star

Legendary Barcelona defender Pique explains how to stop Haaland

Legendary Barcelona defender Pique explains how to stop Haaland

Australia vs France: Maltidas make history after longest shootout in FIFAWWC

Australia vs France: Maltidas make history after longest shootout in FIFAWWC

Awoniyi goal not enough as Saka wonderstrike gives Arsenal win over Nottingham Forest

Awoniyi goal not enough as Saka wonderstrike gives Arsenal win over Nottingham Forest

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Former APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole.

APC is not a rehabilitation centre, Oshiomhole shuts the door on Shaibu's return

(R-L) Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki and his deputy, Philip Shaibu Leadership. [Leadership]

He's desperate to succeed me  - Obaseki accuses Shaibu of plotting coup against him

Abdul-Azeez Adediran Olajide, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and GBadebo Rhodes Vivour contested Lagos governorship election in 2023.

Tribunal reserves judgment in petitions against Sanwo-Olu’s re-election

Governor Nasir Idris of Kebbi State.

Gov. Idris approves ₦675m furniture allowance for elected Council Chairmen