Abbas appoints 5 committee chairmen to replace Tinubu's appointed ministers

In a statement on Thursday, Abbas said that the appointment is with immediate effect so as not to allow void in committee leadership.

“Following the nomination of some members of the 10th House of Representatives as Ministers by President Bola Tinubu and void in the leadership of some standing committees of the House, it is my pleasure to announce the appointment of the following lawmakers to fill up the vacant positions,” he said.

Rep. Mamudu Abdullahi (APC-Niger) is to replace Rep. David Ogewu as Chairman, House Committee on Army. Rep. Pascal Agbodike (APGA- Anambra) to replace Rep. Mahmud Abdulahi as Chairman, House Committee on Hydrological Services.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rep. Dennis Idahosa (APC-Edo) is to replace Rep. Olubumi Tunji-Ojo as Chairman, House Committee on Healthcare Services. Rep. Emmanuel Ukpong-Udo (YPP-Akwa Ibom) is to replace Rep. Dennis Idahosa as Chairman, Committee on Digital and Electronic Banking.

While Rep. Bukar Talba (APC-Borno) was Rep. Chairman, House Committee on Institutional Reforms.