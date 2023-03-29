ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

AA holds governorship primaries April 17

News Agency Of Nigeria

The party will first conduct a delegate election in the three states on April 5 for those participating in the primaries.

AA (VoiceofNigeria)
AA (VoiceofNigeria)

Recommended articles

This is contained in a statement by Mr James Vernimbe, the party National Secretary and made available to newsmen in Abuja on Wednesday.

He stated that the party had notified the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) about preparations for the conduct of the exercise.

According to him, the party will first conduct a delegate election in the three states on April 5 for those participating in the primaries.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We wrote to notify the commission of the delegate elections to elect delegate that will participate in the Governorship primaries in the upcoming Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi states 2023 Governorship Elections.

“The exercise is scheduled to hold simultaneously in the affected states as follows. In Bayelsa state on 5th April, 2023 at Action Alliance Ward/LGA Offices at 8am Prompt.

“In Imo state on 5th April, 2023 at Action Alliance Ward/LGA Offices at 8am Prompt. In Kogi state on 5th April, 2023 at Action Alliance Ward/LGA Offices at 8am Prompt.

“Consequently, the party has scheduled the Governorship Primaries to hold simultaneously in the affected states on 17 of April,” he said.

Vernimbe, however, said the primaries would hold in AA secretariats in Yenegoa, Owerri and Lokoja respectively.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also stated that the mode of the governorship primaries would be indirect.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

AA holds governorship primaries April 17

AA holds governorship primaries April 17

Lagos-based lawyer files lawsuit against CBN's boss Emefiele

Lagos-based lawyer files lawsuit against CBN's boss Emefiele

Tinubu will build a new Nigeria, Olaosebikan assures Nigerians

Tinubu will build a new Nigeria, Olaosebikan assures Nigerians

INEC to issue Certificates of Return to Osun lawmakers on Thursday

INEC to issue Certificates of Return to Osun lawmakers on Thursday

Ex-Nasarawa Speaker, lawmakers pass confidence vote on incumbent Speaker

Ex-Nasarawa Speaker, lawmakers pass confidence vote on incumbent Speaker

FG, ASUU suit: Court declares Minister’s referral valid

FG, ASUU suit: Court declares Minister’s referral valid

PDP, APC and NNPP share Bauchi Assembly seats

PDP, APC and NNPP share Bauchi Assembly seats

Gov. Masari approves 83-member transition, inauguration committees

Gov. Masari approves 83-member transition, inauguration committees

Sanwo-Olu to end 50% slash in Lagos bus fares from April 1

Sanwo-Olu to end 50% slash in Lagos bus fares from April 1

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen: Where should the Super Eagles striker go this summer?

Victor Osimhen: Where should the Super Eagles striker go this summer?

Peseiro chasing Rohr’s feat as the Super Eagles resume campaign

Peseiro chasing Rohr’s feat as the Super Eagles resume campaign

Nigerian sensation Gift Orban wanted by AC Milan and Napoli

Nigerian sensation Gift Orban wanted by AC Milan and Napoli

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Peter Obi's running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed.

Democracy will end in Nigeria if Tinubu is sworn in - Datti talks tough

Osun Governor-Elect, Ademola Adeleke. (Channels TV)

BREAKING: Appeal court affirms Adeleke as authentic governor of Osun state

The Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi and the Abia State governor-elect, Alex Otti. (TheSun)

Peter Obi did well for us but I’ve won an election before without him —  Alex Otti

Seyi Makinde

How Seyi Makinde broke the G5 curse