AA governorship candidate congratulates Sanwo-Olu on unassailable lead

In the 19 LGAs announced so far, APC’s Sanwo-Olu is leading; the candidate of the Labour Party, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour is coming second while PDP’s Dr Abdul-Azeez Adediran, is in a distant third position.

The results of 19 LGAs so far announced by INEC showed that Sanwo-Olu defeated his opponents in Lagos Island, Apapa, Epe, Agege, Ajeromi-Ifelodun, Ikeja, Mushin, Surulere, Ibeju-Lekki, Ifako-Ijaiye, Badagry, Lagos Mainland, Alimosho, Ojo, Ikorodu, Kosofe, Oshodi-Isolo and Somolu while LP’s Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour won only in Amuwo-Odofin.

Congratulating Sanwo-Olu ahead of INEC’s formal declaration of his victory, the 40-year-old Balogun said he was happy about the governor’s re-election.

“I am filled with a sense of gratitude as I use this opportunity to express my appreciation to God Almighty for the privilege to be part of the electioneering process from start to finish.

“From the conception of the Lagos REBIRTH Agenda with my team, to the various stages of the campaign and finally the election, it was an arduous journey that has been both challenging and enlightening.

“As the incumbent Governor is set to emerge victorious with the highest number of valid votes cast, I send my heartfelt congratulations in advance to His Excellency Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu,” he said.

The candidate said that he was also grateful to his wife, children, parents, friends, advisors, mentors, party leaders, campaign organization and support groups for their unwavering support throughout “the tough journey”.

“As we look to the future, I assure everyone that we will continue to engage the public and government with our innovative ideas aimed at advancing societal re-engineering to build a better Lagos State.

“Once again, congratulations to Governor. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu and Deputy Governor, Dr Kadri Obafemi Hamzat as well as their team for their superior strategy to win the contest,” Balogun said.

NAN reports that INEC’s rescheduled election in 10 polling units inside the Victoria Garden City (VGC), under Eti-Osa Local Government area, is ongoing and the commission is awaiting results from this local government to conclude the exercise.

Earlier, Prof. Adenike Oladiji, the Vice-Chancellor of Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA), the Returning Officer for the Governorship election, who announced recess at 2.43 p.m. during the collation, said the exercise would resume at 5 p.m.