A new, prosperous Nigeria waiting to emerge, Obi assures voters

The former Anambra State Governor gave the assurance during his speech at the Ebonyi leg of his South-East campaign tour on Friday, February 25, 2023.

Obi also reiterated his promise to invest massively in critical infrastructure, health, and human capital development to turn around the fortunes of the country as well as create prosperity for the citizens.

While emphasising the need for the electorate to elect a trusted candidate who is without any corruption burden, the Labour Party presidential flag-bearer boasted that he and his running-mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed, left the private and public sectors service with a clean bill of graft.

Obi's words: “Datti and I are from the private sector and have managed public funds. My records in Anambra State where I served for eight years are all verifiable.

“I urge you to ask questions about who you want to entrust your future in their hands. What is their name? Which school did they attend? Where are they from? How did they fare in their previous responsibilities.”