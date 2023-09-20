ADVERTISEMENT
8th Anambra Assembly passes 33 resolutions in its first 100 days

News Agency Of Nigeria

Rt-Hon-Somtochukwu-Udeze, Speaker, Anambra State House of Assembly (Credit: Ikenga Online)
Somtochukwu Udeze, the Speaker said this at a news conference in Awka, to commemorate the first 100 days of the House on Wednesday.

Udeze said that the house was also working on six bills adding that it had drafted a comprehensive legislative agenda to guide and facilitate programmes and policies of the state for holistic development and the welfare of the people.

He appreciated the lawmakers for their unity, peaceful disposition, and unwavering commitment to their legislative duties.

In just 100 days, we have made significant progress in legislation.

''We are on the fast track when it comes to bill passage, with six bills currently at various stages of approval.

“The House has passed a total of 33 motions and resolutions, all aimed at advancing the state’s development and meeting the needs of the people.

“Most of the motions focused on ecological and erosion control, road construction and rehabilitation, agriculture, healthcare, and initiatives to improve the living conditions of residents.

“We commend Gov. Chukwuma Soludo for his unwavering commitment to implementing the House’s resolutions in line with his transformation agenda,” he said.

The Speaker said the house was committed to fostering a cooperative relationship with the executive and the judiciary to drive development and good governance. He appreciated the governor for the ongoing rehabilitation and reconstruction work at the legislative building complex and offices.

Udeze assured that the house would continue to drive legislative transparency and accountability by sharing legislative updates with the public through various media channels. He urge the media to continue to uphold objectivity in their reportage and to partner with the state Assembly in its shared service to the state.

