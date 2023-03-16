ADVERTISEMENT
7 surprising facts about LP's Lagos State deputy governor candidate

Princess Abiodun Islamiat Oyefusi
Her name is Princess Abiodun Islamiat Oyefusi, and she's the daughter of the late Ayangburen of Ikorodu. She strongly advocates for women's equality and rights working with various legal NGOs such as Lawyers Without Borders. She serves on NGO boards such as SoulLifters, and Global Girl Child Development. She is an honorary West Africa Women Association (WAWA) member.

Princess is a law graduate with Merits from Aberdeen Law School. She holds an MBA in International Business from the University of Hull. She is a Prince2 Project Management Practitioner and an Associate of the Chartered Institute of Governance U.K. and Ireland.

In 2019 she was the PDP Lagos East Senatorial Candidate and 2023 Deputy Governorship for Labour Party Lagos state.

She has over 25 years of Board and Public Sector experiences developing governance framework and Managing multi-million dollar projects. She is currently the Governance Partner for TLGPPartnetship.

She worked closely with him in PDP as the Lagos East Senatorial candidate while he was the Lagos West Candidate.

The LP's debut governor candidate for Lagos did the grassroots campaign in all 245 wards of major markets, associations, and groups in the 20 LGAs of Lagos. She also did major mobilisation campaigns to educate women and groups on the Labour Party agenda for Lagos State and among the IBILE Lagosians.

She plans to implement the support program for widows, set up, and run the campaign councils in the 20 LGAs.

According to her, "I will use my core skills and experience to implement governance frameworks that ensure the achievements of the goals of our Lagos government, development policies and frameworks that provide an effective and efficient civil services and government institutions. Modernisation of the legal frameworks and institutions to ensure expediting judiciary activities within a reasonable and acceptable timeline and creation of legal institutions and, where necessary, create laws that strengthen and progress our society, not retard it, if not to protect us from others but from ourselves. Ensure that the judiciary institution of the state becomes truly independent, monitored, and regulated. Ensure that the 35% proportionally representative for women is signed into law in the state within 100 days. Ensure that a department is created that supports widows, single parents, and people with disabilities. This should prove to Lagosians that we’re ready to get work done and make Lagos truly great again!"

Eko E Dide…Let’s usher in a new dispensation.

#FeaturedPost #FeatureByGbohunmi Dada

