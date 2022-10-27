RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

5,000 decampees remove Jandor4Governor T-shirts to declare support for APC

News Agency Of Nigeria

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State on Thursday, received five thousand decampees from the Lagos4Lagos Movement, supporters of the Lagos PDP Governorship Candidate, Dr Abdul-Azeez Adediran (Jandor).

PDP Governorship candidate in Lagos, Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran.
PDP Governorship candidate in Lagos, Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran.

Read Also

Receiving the decampees, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, the Deputy Governor of Lagos state said that it was possible for anyone to be misled, but it would be foolishness to continue in a wrong direction after discovering the right path.

Hamzat, who handed over the APC flags to the decampees, commended them for retracing their footsteps to the APC, assuring that they would not regret their decision.

“The state is moving in a right direction. This is the right decision. Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has the eye for talents and ability to manage people.

“This is the time for us to vote for someone that knows the way. It is good you retraced your steps. I must tell you that you have made the right decision.

“It is people that make towns, cities and countries great. I am excited that you have seen the reason to support Asiwaju,” Hamzat said.

In his welcome address, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, the Lagos state APC Chairman, thanked the decampees for returning to the progressives family.

Ojelabi said that the APC-led administration in Lagos state had prioritised welfare of the residents and had improved infrastructure in the state.

“Thank you for finding it necessary to be part of the progressive family and process of developing Lagos state.

“You have taken a right decision by coming home to be part of the process. This is your party. You are not going to regret this step,” Ojelabi said.

The APC boss urged residents of the state to use their votes to fast-track more progress and development in the state by voting APC candidates in the 2023 general elections.

Earlier, Mr Idowu Daramola, who led the decampees to the party, said that the group was happy to return to the APC.

Daramola also added that the emergence of Sen. Bola Tinubu as Presidential Candidate of the APC, equally changed the political equation, which made the group to retrace their steps to the ruling party to support Tinubu.

“This is a great opportunity for anyone that is a Lagos resident and the Yoruba nation to give support to Tinubu.

“We have told everybody that we needed to go back because we discovered that we were going in the wrong direction,” he said.

Other leaders of the decampees, Mr Tunde Kazeem, the South Africa Coordinator, Mr Ahmed Mefeola, Chairman, Jandor Legacy Forum, Mr Kunle Dabiri, Adeola Osundairo, Jumoke Fakoya, Fredrick Falana and Temitope Adebanjo all pledged their allegiance to the APC.

NAN reports that the decampees, who came into the APC secretariat in white and pink T-Shirts with inscription of Jandor4Governor, removed their T-shirts publicly to unveil another worn underneath with inscription of All4BAT ’23 and BOSS ’23.

The reception was attended by members of the Lagos APC state executive committee, members of Lagos APC Campaign council and other chieftains of the party.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NBA seeks appointment of more High Court judges

NBA seeks appointment of more High Court judges

5,000 decampees remove Jandor4Governor T-shirts to declare support for APC

5,000 decampees remove Jandor4Governor T-shirts to declare support for APC

FG praises Jigawa for becoming first open defecation-free state

FG praises Jigawa for becoming first open defecation-free state

29 groups declare support for Tinubu in Plateau

29 groups declare support for Tinubu in Plateau

Prayer best solution to Boko Haram insurgency, Adeboye tells Borno govt

Prayer best solution to Boko Haram insurgency, Adeboye tells Borno govt

Court hears Nnamdi Kanu’s N20bn suit against Malami, NIA boss Nov. 18

Court hears Nnamdi Kanu’s N20bn suit against Malami, NIA boss Nov. 18

2023: EFCC pledges support for INEC to curb vote buying

2023: EFCC pledges support for INEC to curb vote buying

Sanwo-Olu proposes N1.69trn budget of continuity

Sanwo-Olu proposes N1.69trn budget of continuity

Apapa Customs Command generates N790.6bn in 9 months

Apapa Customs Command generates N790.6bn in 9 months

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Plateau lawmaker dumps PDP for Labour Party.

Suspended Labour Party Youth Leader urges Buhari, EFCC to intervene

Peter Obi, the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party. [Vanguard]

Here's why Peter Obi believes fuel subsidy is an organised crime in Nigeria

Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso (Premium Times)

2023: Kwankwaso speaks on stepping down for another candidate

APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Labour Party, PDP tear Tinubu's manifesto apart