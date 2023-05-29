The sports category has moved to a new website.
5 problems Nigerians expect Tinubu to solve in the first 100 days

Ima Elijah

The new President will be expected to use the first 100 days to set the tone of his administration,

Bola Tinubu (in blue) surrounded by a crowd of supporters
Bola Tinubu (in blue) surrounded by a crowd of supporters

They anticipate him to swiftly address crucial challenges that have plagued the nation for years.

Join us as we explore these critical areas of concern and analyse Tinubu's potential strategies to bring about positive change in Nigeria.

Nigerians will hold great hopes for Tinubu as they expect him to prioritise security matters and effectively tackle ongoing issues like terrorism, insurgency, banditry, and other criminal activities nationwide.

This expectation arises from the perception that Tinubu, being a capitalist leader, would work towards establishing a safe environment conducive to business expansion.

Moreover, considering his background in western Nigeria, it is anticipated that Tinubu might adopt a resolute stance against terrorist activities and provide steadfast instructions to the military, potentially differing from his predecessor's approach.

Tinubu has firmly maintained his stance on the elimination of fuel subsidies without wavering. However, given the emerging concerns, he is poised to determine Nigeria's destiny regarding the removal of fuel subsidies shortly after he has fully settled into Aso Villa, having unpacked his suitcase from Bourdillon.

Tinubu has made a commitment to empowering young individuals and women by capitalising on emerging sectors like the digital economy, entertainment and culture, tourism, and more, in order to construct a progressive Nigeria for the future, starting today. As a result, it is anticipated that there will soon be a significant boost in employment opportunities and the facilitation of job creation once Tinubu assumes office at Aso Villa.

Tinubu's campaign revolved around enhancing the Nigerian economy, and he made specific pledges in this regard. Driven by his strong capitalist principles, he committed to transforming Nigeria into a net exporter rather than a heavy importer. Therefore, it is anticipated that Tinubu will focus on facilitating trade policies and providing increased support to local manufacturers, such as Innoson manufacturers.

Nigeria has faced persistent challenges in providing sufficient electricity, resulting in frequent blackouts and a heavy dependence on alternative sources like generators.

The Nigerian people are eagerly anticipating the government's commitment to prioritise the enhancement of the power sector by tackling the issues of electricity generation, distribution, and accessibility. Recently, the government quietly removed subsidies from the power supply, leading to higher costs for citizens.

However, there is an expectation for improved quality as a result. In this context, Tinubu, via his manifesto, has pledged to ensure the generation, transmission, and distribution of ample and affordable electricity, empowering Nigerians to illuminate their lives, homes, and aspirations.

Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

