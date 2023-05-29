5 problems Nigerians expect Tinubu to solve in the first 100 days

They anticipate him to swiftly address crucial challenges that have plagued the nation for years.

Join us as we explore these critical areas of concern and analyse Tinubu's potential strategies to bring about positive change in Nigeria.

1. Security Showdown: Tinubu's mission impossible in 100 days

Nigerians will hold great hopes for Tinubu as they expect him to prioritise security matters and effectively tackle ongoing issues like terrorism, insurgency, banditry, and other criminal activities nationwide.

This expectation arises from the perception that Tinubu, being a capitalist leader, would work towards establishing a safe environment conducive to business expansion.

Moreover, considering his background in western Nigeria, it is anticipated that Tinubu might adopt a resolute stance against terrorist activities and provide steadfast instructions to the military, potentially differing from his predecessor's approach.

2. Fuel Subsidy Dilemma: Tinubu's hot seat decision

Tinubu has firmly maintained his stance on the elimination of fuel subsidies without wavering. However, given the emerging concerns, he is poised to determine Nigeria's destiny regarding the removal of fuel subsidies shortly after he has fully settled into Aso Villa, having unpacked his suitcase from Bourdillon.

3. Tinubu's Job Jamboree: Can he really create the 'Nigeria of tomorrow' in 100 days?

Tinubu has made a commitment to empowering young individuals and women by capitalising on emerging sectors like the digital economy, entertainment and culture, tourism, and more, in order to construct a progressive Nigeria for the future, starting today. As a result, it is anticipated that there will soon be a significant boost in employment opportunities and the facilitation of job creation once Tinubu assumes office at Aso Villa.

4. Tinubu's Trade Makeover: From importer to exporter in record time

Tinubu's campaign revolved around enhancing the Nigerian economy, and he made specific pledges in this regard. Driven by his strong capitalist principles, he committed to transforming Nigeria into a net exporter rather than a heavy importer. Therefore, it is anticipated that Tinubu will focus on facilitating trade policies and providing increased support to local manufacturers, such as Innoson manufacturers.

5. Power Play: Tinubu's quest for illumination in 100 days

Nigeria has faced persistent challenges in providing sufficient electricity, resulting in frequent blackouts and a heavy dependence on alternative sources like generators.

The Nigerian people are eagerly anticipating the government's commitment to prioritise the enhancement of the power sector by tackling the issues of electricity generation, distribution, and accessibility. Recently, the government quietly removed subsidies from the power supply, leading to higher costs for citizens.