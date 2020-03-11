Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Laolu Akande, says there are at least four unique attributes that stand his principal out from the rest of the political pack.

Osinbajo recently commemorated his 63rd birthday and Akande, who has followed Nigeria's Number 2 citizen almost everywhere since he was appointed his spokesperson in 2015, says attributes like "the grace of God that ordains and separates him and which causes him to be elevated and triumphant; the fear of God, relentless hard-work and a tremendous understanding of strategy and timing," are the pillars of Osinbajo's success in public life.

Akande who says he relocated from the United States to serve the Buhari/Osinbajo administration in pursuit of its reform agenda, notes that he has so far also become "a student of the rare constellation of qualities discovered in the vice president.

"The grace of God is the very foundation of Prof Yemi Osinbajo. It defines who he is, assures him of God's readiness, willingness and ability to fight his battles and that grace produces the awareness that secures God's purposes for his life," Akande tells Pulse.

"Second is the fear of God, which moderates his attitude and produces the humility many know him for. It's why he is such a loyal person and upholds such attributes and values, including patience and endurance.

Laolu Akande (R), a fan of the VP (Center) and Osinbajo (L) pose for photographs in the VeePee's office (Twitter: @akandeoj)

"Third is his preparation, evinced by past and current hardworking ethos. Prof Osinbajo does not court mediocrity and if you really want to work with him or be close to him, forget mediocrity. It's excellence or nothing.

"And lastly, his knowledge, strategy and timing, proof that indeed he knows what to do and how to get it done, often times.

"I have gladly been a student this past 5 years working closely for this very good man. And we are all thankful to God for preserving his life and for blessing him so much for God's own glory. Happy 63rd birthday to President Buhari's able right hand man," Akande adds.