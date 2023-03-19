ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

4 parties share State Assembly seats in Ebonyi

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Peoples Democracy Party (PDP) , All Progressive Congress (APC), Labour Party (LP) and the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) shared the State House of Assembly seats in Ebonyi.

Ebonyi Assembly (DailyPost)
Ebonyi Assembly (DailyPost)

Recommended articles

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Collation Officer, Emmanuel Enya gave the breakdown of the elections in Abakaliki on Sunday.

The PDP candidate of Onicha West, Charles Onu scored 4,506 votes to defeat his closest opponent and candidate of the APC, Chima Ude-Umanta who scored 3,596 votes.

The candidate of APC in Onicha East, Ikile Uzomaka, who scored 2,417 votes also lost to the candidate of the Labour Party, Celestine Ogba, who scored 4,056 votes.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the candidate of APC in Ohaukwu North Constituency, Esther Agwu, won with 3,426 votes to defeat the candidate of APGA, Jeremiah Ekuma who scored 1,204 votes.

Similarly, Chinedu Onah, the candidate of APC for Ohaukwu South Constituency was re-elected with 12,520 votes to defeat the candidate of the PDP, Obim Okechukwu, who scored 6,836 votes.

The APC candidate for Ezza South Constituency, Friday Ogbuewu, won with 8,107 votes while his opponent, Ifeanyi Nworie of the PDP scored 4,986.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Plateau PDP governorship candidate wins 7 out of 13 LGs declared by INEC

Plateau PDP governorship candidate wins 7 out of 13 LGs declared by INEC

INEC declares APC’s Radda as winner of Katsina governorship election

INEC declares APC’s Radda as winner of Katsina governorship election

AA governorship candidate congratulates Sanwo-Olu on unassailable lead

AA governorship candidate congratulates Sanwo-Olu on unassailable lead

4 parties share State Assembly seats in Ebonyi

4 parties share State Assembly seats in Ebonyi

APC, YPP reject guber election result in Akwa Ibom

APC, YPP reject guber election result in Akwa Ibom

IReV portal functioned optimally during guber polls – Yiaga Africa

IReV portal functioned optimally during guber polls – Yiaga Africa

INEC suspends collation of Rivers governorship election results till Monday

INEC suspends collation of Rivers governorship election results till Monday

INEC declares Yahaya as winner of Gombe governorship election

INEC declares Yahaya as winner of Gombe governorship election

INEC declares Buni as winner of Yobe governorship election

INEC declares Buni as winner of Yobe governorship election

Pulse Sports

Fraser-Pryce and Omanyala confirmed for Botswana Golden Grand Prix

Fraser-Pryce and Omanyala confirmed for Botswana Golden Grand Prix

Arsenal pile further misery on rudderless Eagles with comfortable win

Arsenal pile further misery on rudderless Eagles with comfortable win

Osimhen matches ex-Barcelona star Eto'o's Serie A record

Osimhen matches ex-Barcelona star Eto'o's Serie A record

Indian Wells - Who will be crowned king of the desert for the first time?

Indian Wells - Who will be crowned king of the desert for the first time?

El Clasico Exclusive – David Villa: No regrets joining Barcelona over Real Madrid

El Clasico Exclusive – David Villa: No regrets joining Barcelona over Real Madrid

Transfers Gossip: Salah's agent denies Spain rumours as PSG line-up outrageous bid for Napoli star

Transfers Gossip: Salah's agent denies Spain rumours as PSG line-up outrageous bid for Napoli star

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu

BREAKING: INEC starts uploading governorship election results on IReV

Wife of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial candidate, Dr Abdul-Azeez Adediran, (aka Jandor), Maryam Adediran. (Independent)

Jandor introduces his US-based wife to Lagos PDP members ahead of election

Politics and Prophecies: 3 pastors who predicted Tinubu’s victory

Politics and Prophecies: 3 pastors who predicted Tinubu’s victory

L-R: Presidential candidates of Labour Party, ZLP, and APC, Peter Obi, Dan Nwanyanwu, and Bola Tinubu respectively. [Twitter:@FSyusuf]

Peter Obi unwilling to join Tinubu's 'Govt of National Unity'