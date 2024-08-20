Rival lawmaker's criticism sparks defence of Deputy Speaker's political stance

Kalu's remarks, particularly his assertion that an APC governor will lead Abia in 2027, have sparked a political stir, drawing criticism from some quarters, most notably from Hon. Obi Aguocha, a member representing Ikwuano/Umuahia Federal Constituency.

Kalu, known for his bold and consistent approach to politics, emphasised that a vision of inclusive governance drives his desire to align Abia State with the APC.

In defense of Kalu's political stance, Ugochukwu Urakpa, a public affairs analyst, and constituent of his rival in a statement, underscored the Deputy Speaker's popularity and success in Bende, contrasting it sharply with Aguocha's challenges in Ikwuano/Umuahia.

"What is wrong with the Deputy Speaker expressing his desire to bring Abia into the mainstream of national politics?" the statement read, defending Kalu's stance.

Aguocha's performance under scrutiny

The statement pointedly critiqued Aguocha, accusing him of underperformance since his election to the National Assembly.

According to Urakpa, Aguocha, who previously served as president-general of the Ohuhu Development Union, has failed to deliver tangible benefits to his constituency.

The statement alleges that even palliative measures such as rice distribution, facilitated by the APC, did not reach Aguocha's constituents.

Furthermore, Urakpa highlighted that Aguocha's constituents are reportedly initiating a recall process due to what it describes as "shamefully abysmal representation."

Kalu's move to unify APC in Abia gets crucial endorsement

In contrast, Kalu's performance in the Bende Federal Constituency was praised, with the statement noting his re-election as evidence of his effective leadership.