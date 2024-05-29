CSO to quiz INEC chairman live on electoral reform ahead of 2027 polls

The program, “Electoral Reform Hour,” will be broadcast on Kapital FM 92.9 Abuja and all Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) stations nationwide.

The program’s first episode is scheduled for June 9, 2024, and will feature Professor Mahmood Yakubu, Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), as a guest.

Ezenwa Nwagwu, Executive Director of PAACA, stated that #ElectoralReformHour aims to promote inclusive dialogue among citizens from diverse backgrounds on electoral reform and constitutional amendments.

The program seeks to enhance public understanding and awareness of these issues and gather citizen-generated recommendations for future elections in Nigeria.

Nwagwu announced that #ElectoralReformHour would be aired every Sunday from 7:30 PM to 8:30 PM on Kapital FM 92.9 Abuja and all FRCN stations nationwide.

“It will feature stakeholders from the Election Management bodies, State and National Assembly, Civil society, Nigeria Bar Association, Nigeria Political Science Association and many others.