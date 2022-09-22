2023: Vote for people that’ll protect your interest — CAC President urges Christians

The conference was themed, “Growing in the Grace and Knowledge of the Lord.”

“The forthcoming general election is the one that we must be interested in, as we cannot afford to remain complacent while decisions that affect our faith are being made.

“We shall be guided by the criteria provided by the Christian Association of Nigeria(CAN) for election of our next set of political leaders in Nigeria.

“I make bold to declare loud and clear that the interest of the kingdom of God and of His Christ is more important than all other interests,” he said.

He charged Christians to allow the interest of God’s kingdom to guide their consideration of who to vote for in the forthcoming general elections.

While lamenting the level of insecurity in the country, Oladele urged Nigerians not to despair but to be more prayerful and also to walk on the way of righteousness.

The cleric assured that there is hope for the nation, saying that “for God rules the affairs of men.”

Also speaking, the General Evangelist for the Church, Hezekial Oladeji, warned pastors of the church against insubordination and other forms of misconduct.