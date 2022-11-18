RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

2023: Vote for credible candidates, Obi tells supporters

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi, has advised Benue people to vote for credible candidates during the 2023 general elections.

Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi
Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi

Recommended articles

He further reiterated that they should vote for only candidates that they know would deliver if they gave them their mandates.

“Vote for those people who know you and know your pains. Next year please, vote for the right persons,Obi said.

He said that there was poverty and suffering in the country, assuring them that he was committed to reducing poverty as well as suffering in the country.

He also said that together they could have a Benue that was secured where farmers could go to their farms and produce without any fear.

“We want a Benue where children will be in school and everything will be normal,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Oldest primary school student in the world dies in Kenya aged 99

Oldest primary school student in the world dies in Kenya aged 99

Court rejects Kola Abiola, PRP’s objection to aggrieved presidential aspirant’s plea

Court rejects Kola Abiola, PRP’s objection to aggrieved presidential aspirant’s plea

Buhari orders immediate implementation of enhanced salary for judicial officers

Buhari orders immediate implementation of enhanced salary for judicial officers

2023: Vote for credible candidates, Obi tells supporters

2023: Vote for credible candidates, Obi tells supporters

Court strikes out Nnamdi Kanu’s N20bn suit against Malami, NIA boss

Court strikes out Nnamdi Kanu’s N20bn suit against Malami, NIA boss

Police recover assorted weapons, launch manhunt for suspects in Delta

Police recover assorted weapons, launch manhunt for suspects in Delta

Ghana Finance Minister apologises for economic hardship

Ghana Finance Minister apologises for economic hardship

5 children, 2 adults die in fire in Russia

5 children, 2 adults die in fire in Russia

Kidnapping: DIG inspects Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, allays fear of commuters

Kidnapping: DIG inspects Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, allays fear of commuters

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo and Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi. [Twitter:lABOURp]

Soludo dumps Peter Obi, reveals preferred presidential candidate

Peter Obi and Obaseki.

Edo rally: I expected Labour Party to be more serious - Obaseki

BREAKING: Court discontinues Nnamdi Kanu’s case

Osun Tribunal compels INEC to produce Adeleke’s academic certificates.

Osun Tribunal compels INEC to produce Adeleke’s academic certificates