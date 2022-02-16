2023: TOAN endorse VP Osinbajo to contest for Presidential election

The OSM delegation was led by the convener, Mr Liberty Badmus, its women leader, Hajia Aisha Muazu, and other members of the group.

The National Chairman of TOAN, Alhaji Shehu-Tata Sule, FCT Chairman and Chairman of the Northern forum of the association, were all emphatic in their determination to work with the OSM for Osinbajo to achieve the 2023 mandate.

Sule stressed the need for the two bodies to establish a synergy and harmonize their plans which he said would animate a solid support base for the Osinbajo project.

He assured the group of the association’s readiness to put their machinery, energy and passion nationwide into this cause.

“We are encouraged and convinced to endorse Prof Osinbajo because of his patriotic approach to issues of national importance coupled with his competence.

“This also goes in line with his character, charisma, courage, sense of fairness and ability to make big decisions in the interest of all,” Sule stressed.

Responding, Mr Badmus appreciated the association’s passion and readiness to work with the OSM on this project, saying that they at the OSM are also prepared for the task ahead.

He said that the group was also ready to embrace the association’s plans and incorporate them into the plans and programs of the group as partners in progress towards achieving a common goal in the interest of the masses of the country.

Badmus particularly thanked the association for their visit to the OSM few weeks ago, adding that the foundation of engagement and involvement laid at their previous meeting is begining to yield results.

In her remarks, Hajia Muazu, OSM women leader, expressed delight in the readiness of the association to partners with the OSM, which she said TOAN’s involvement in the 2019 Presidential election contributed big to the electoral success of the current administration.

Meanwhile, the association is encouraged to remain resolute in their decision to support OSM and Prof Osinbajo on this cause, irrespective of possible temptations and inducements it might encounter along the way.