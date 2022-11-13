RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

2023: PRP has no plans for alliance with any party - Kola Abiola

News Agency Of Nigeria

Kola Abiola, presidential candidate of Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) says the party has no immediate plans to form an alliance with any political party, for 2023 general election.

Kola Abiola
Kola Abiola

Recommended articles

“I can’t see any right away. You have to run the race before you start thinking of an alliance,” he said.

Abiola expressed optimism that the PRP would win the presidential election with landslide victory.

“We have a very strong grassroots network. We have been campaigning at the grassroots. We will soon begin our national campaign.

“We have a wide reach. We are in all the Local Government Areas of the country and we have 711 candidates nationwide. That is what we require to run a successful campaign.

“We are a national party that will make a big difference in the election,” he said.

Abiola dismissed insinuations that he was riding on his late father’s legacy.

“It is very unfortunate and ignorant of people to say that. I’m a man of my own right,” he said.

Alhaji Falalu Bello, the PRP National Chairman, described Abiola as an intellectually capable candidate.

“Our presidential candidate is physically fit and capable to contest alongside other candidates,” he said.

Bello faulted allegations that the candidates paid for various positions, saying it wasn’t true.

“We in PRP, whoever had a mandate to contest whether presidential or gubernatorial, did not spend a kobo that he gave to the party to be nominated for any position.

“In terms of principle, there is no party better than PRP; we have been tested; we had formed government in Kaduna and Kano states,” Bello said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Shettima made irresponsible, reckless comments on Obi - Labour Party

Shettima made irresponsible, reckless comments on Obi - Labour Party

2023: Don't ruin Southeast chances at presidency - Ohanaeze begs IPOB

2023: Don't ruin Southeast chances at presidency - Ohanaeze begs IPOB

2023: PRP has no plans for alliance with any party - Kola Abiola

2023: PRP has no plans for alliance with any party - Kola Abiola

Police deploy personnel, operational assets to INEC office in Adamawa

Police deploy personnel, operational assets to INEC office in Adamawa

Digitalise students’ records - NYSC urges youth corps producing institutions

Digitalise students’ records - NYSC urges youth corps producing institutions

Vaccine manufacturers to rely on solar-powered generators as backup – Minister

Vaccine manufacturers to rely on solar-powered generators as backup – Minister

Makinde’s appointment of another Babaloja-General unconstitutional- Jimoh

Makinde’s appointment of another Babaloja-General unconstitutional- Jimoh

Senate President loses media aide

Senate President loses media aide

Sultan urges Nigerians to pray against floods, disasters

Sultan urges Nigerians to pray against floods, disasters

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Tinubu reacts as U.S. releases documents of drug dealing, money laundry case

Tinubu reacts as U.S. releases documents of drug dealing, money laundry case

Akwa Ibom State governor, Udom Emmanuel [AKSG]

BREAKING: Gov. Udom breaks silence on resignation as Atiku campaign chairman

Peter Obi and Obaseki.

Edo rally: I expected Labour Party to be more serious - Obaseki

Archbishop Daniel Okoh, the President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN). (Punch)

CAN kicks as Abuja pastors and bishops endorse Tinubu