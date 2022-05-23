2023 Primaries: Gboluga emerges PDP Rep candidate

The Returning Officer, Mr Kunle Adekanye, announced Gboluga as the winner of the primary election held at Idepe Hall, Okitipupa, Okitipupa Local Government Area.

Earlier, Mr Tunde Kolawole also emerged PDP candidate for Okitipupa state constituency two, ahead of the 2023 general elections after polling six votes to defeat other four aspirants.

Mr Olakunle Falae, the Returning Officer of the election, said that Kolawole polled six votes out of the 17 by delegates.

Other aspirants, Tiebetan Osulowo scored four votes, Oluwafeni Titiloye, four; Oluwasina Ayomi had two while Olamiposi recorded one vote.