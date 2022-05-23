RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

2023 Primaries: Gboluga emerges PDP Rep candidate

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Ikengboju Gboluga, the incumbent member, representing Okitipupa/Irele Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives has emerged the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Ikengboju Gboluga (FactualTimes)
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that of the 69 delegates who voted at the primary on Sunday in Okitipupa, Ondo State, Gboluga polled 36 votes to defeat his rival, Abayomi Sheba who polled 30 votes while three votes were voided.

The Returning Officer, Mr Kunle Adekanye, announced Gboluga as the winner of the primary election held at Idepe Hall, Okitipupa, Okitipupa Local Government Area.

Earlier, Mr Tunde Kolawole also emerged PDP candidate for Okitipupa state constituency two, ahead of the 2023 general elections after polling six votes to defeat other four aspirants.

Mr Olakunle Falae, the Returning Officer of the election, said that Kolawole polled six votes out of the 17 by delegates.

Other aspirants, Tiebetan Osulowo scored four votes, Oluwafeni Titiloye, four; Oluwasina Ayomi had two while Olamiposi recorded one vote.

Late arrival of voting materials was responsible for the late commencement of the election which later ended around 11:00 pm.

2023 Primaries: Gboluga emerges PDP Rep candidate

