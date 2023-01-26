2023: Presidency replies Yakasai, says Buhari’s support for Tinubu is unquestioned

Yakasai in a television interview questioned Buhari’s loyalty to the realisation of APC victory in the presidential election on Feb. 25.

However, Shehu dismissed the allegation, saying president’s support for the party’s candidate, Tinubu is unquestioned.

The statement read in part: ”Alhaji Tanko Yakasai is unknown to the All Progressives Congress, APC. Everyone is entitled to their view, but what we do know is that his insight in a recent interview does not come from within the party or the President’s team.

”His support for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is welcome although it is difficult to see what value it will add.

“He is right to highlight his experience as a senior citizen, a leader in government and ability to reach out across divides are strong foundations for the highest office.

“But Yakasai’s questioning of the loyalties of President Muhammadu Buhari stands in sharp contrast to the actions of the President.

”Only on Monday, he was out at a rally in Bauchi supporting the flag bearer of the party. Presidential duties permitting, he is scheduled to make further appearances at campaign events in the coming weeks.

”His support for the party’s candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is unquestioned.

“If this wasn’t on TV, Yakasai’s unwise comment on the issue would have been dismissed as a misquotation. But he was live on TV.

“On this one against President Buhari, no one should take him seriously.