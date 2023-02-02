ADVERTISEMENT
2023 Polls: Buhari in total support of Tinubu – Lai Mohammed

News Agency Of Nigeria

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, says President Muhammadu Buhari is in total support of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, in the forthcoming election.

Bola Tinubu (L) and President Muhammadu Buhari (R)
The minister made this clarification on Thursday in Abuja at the 22nd edition of the PMB Administration Scorecard Series (2015-2023), organised to project the achievements of the Buhari government.

He said his comment that “the President is committed to a free, fair and credible elections, and that he is doing everything possible to ensure a level-playing field for all contestants”, was misinterpreted by some sections of the media.

“Yesterday, while reacting to a question at the post-Federal Executive Council briefing at the State House, I said, inter alia, that Mr. President is committed to a free, fair and credible elections.

“This comment has been misinterpreted in some circles, especially with regards to Mr. President’s support for the presidential candidate of our party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“I want to say, unequivocally, that Mr. President is in total support of our party’s flag bearer, and that is attested to by his continuing campaign with the candidate across the country.

“It is preposterous to even suggest that Mr. President, who is the leader of our party, is equivocating on his support for our presidential candidate.

“I hope this clears any ambiguity that may have arisen from my statement yesterday,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports after the clarification, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyema, gave the achievements of his ministry in over seven years of Buhari’s administration.

News Agency Of Nigeria

