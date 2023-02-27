2023: PDP wins presidential, 9 NASS polls in Adamawa

Mele said PDP’s Atiku Abubakar scored 417,611 votes to beat his closest contender Sen. Bola Tinubu of All Progressives Congress (APC), who polled 182,881 votes.

According to him, Peter Obi of Labour Party (LP) also netted 105,648 votes, while Rabiu Kwankwaso of New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) scored 8,006 votes.

Mele said that two out of the three senatorial zones in the state were won by PDP, with one clinched by the APC.

He said that Adamawa Central and Southern senatorial districts went to the PDP, while APC retained its grip.

The returning officer added that seven out of the eight Federal Constituencies were also won by the PDP, while APC got one seat.

He earlier said that the state has 2,186,465 registered voters, but 769,834 voters were accredited for the elections.