ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

2023: PDP wins presidential, 9 NASS polls in Adamawa

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared that the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has won Saturday’s presidential election and nine National Assembly seats in Adamawa.

2023: PDP wins presidential, 9 NASS polls in Adamawa
2023: PDP wins presidential, 9 NASS polls in Adamawa

Prof. Mohammed Mele, the state Returning Officer, announced this at the end of results collated from the 21 local government areas of the state on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Mele said PDP’s Atiku Abubakar scored 417,611 votes to beat his closest contender Sen. Bola Tinubu of All Progressives Congress (APC), who polled 182,881 votes.

According to him, Peter Obi of Labour Party (LP) also netted 105,648 votes, while Rabiu Kwankwaso of New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) scored 8,006 votes.

Mele said that two out of the three senatorial zones in the state were won by PDP, with one clinched by the APC.

He said that Adamawa Central and Southern senatorial districts went to the PDP, while APC retained its grip.

The returning officer added that seven out of the eight Federal Constituencies were also won by the PDP, while APC got one seat.

He earlier said that the state has 2,186,465 registered voters, but 769,834 voters were accredited for the elections.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the elections in the state have concluded peacefully.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BREAKING: Labour Party calls for cancellation of 2023 presidential election

BREAKING: Labour Party calls for cancellation of 2023 presidential election

Nigeria’s 2023 elections ‘largely peaceful’ - Commonwealth observers

Nigeria’s 2023 elections ‘largely peaceful’ - Commonwealth observers

BREAKING: Dino Melaye, others walk out of collation centre

BREAKING: Dino Melaye, others walk out of collation centre

Minority Leader, Elumelu loses Rep seat to Labour Party in Delta

Minority Leader, Elumelu loses Rep seat to Labour Party in Delta

2023: PDP wins presidential, 9 NASS polls in Adamawa

2023: PDP wins presidential, 9 NASS polls in Adamawa

Let us remain calm – Sanwo-Olu appeals to Lagosians

Let us remain calm – Sanwo-Olu appeals to Lagosians

Avoid a repeat of June 12 - Keyamo begs judiciary as results dispute festers

Avoid a repeat of June 12 - Keyamo begs judiciary as results dispute festers

APC wants Dino, Momodu arrested for 'inciting' electoral violence

APC wants Dino, Momodu arrested for 'inciting' electoral violence

APC accuses Labour Party & PDP of trying to stop the election through the court

APC accuses Labour Party & PDP of trying to stop the election through the court

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigeria's 2023 presidential election is closely-contested by Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi and Bola Tinubu,

Live updates of Nigeria's presidential election result collation

Nigeria's 2023 presidential election is closely-contested by Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi and Bola Tinubu,

Follow our live updates of Nigeria's 2023 elections

Collation of results commences in Daura, Katsina, President Buhari’s Polling Unit INEC

IReV: INEC starts uploading results on its portal

Nigerian Literature Nobel Wole Soyinka has been a regular teacher at US universities including Harvard, Cornell and Yale

Wole Soyinka breaks silence on endorsing Tinubu