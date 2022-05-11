RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

2023: PDP Former Presiding Officers set up committee to recommend best aspirant

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Forum of PDP Former Presiding Officers of State Houses of Assembly (PDP-FOSHA) has set up a 10-man committee to recommend a presidential aspirant to be adopted by its members in the party’s forthcoming primary election.

PDP (TheNewsGuru)
PDP (TheNewsGuru)

The forum disclosed this in a communiqué issued by Chairman of the Forum and former Speaker of Gombe State, Inuwa Garba, after its meeting in Abuja on Tuesday.

Recommended articles

Garba said that the Committee, to be chaired by him, was saddled with the responsibility to explore all discussions and submissions made by the presidential aspirants to the forum and their past records for onward recommendations.

He said that the committee was also expected to further liaise with the presidential aspirants and the PDP leadership to ensure credible and successful presidential primaries as well as victory in 2023 general elections.

“We have received submissions and interactions with most of the presidential aspirants.

“The forum decided to form this committee so that we can further check and see their capacity, credibility and make recommendation to larger General Assembly of the forum.

“This is for us to take a decision on behalf of all of us on which candidate can we unanimously support so that we can ensure successful conduct in the primaries and in the general election.

“We don’t want our forum members to go and vote randomly. We want to have a block vote for a particular candidate whom we agree, have the capacity and credibility to win the general elections for the nation,” Garba said.

He said that the forum also commended the party’s leadership under the leadership of Sen. Iyorchia Ayu.

He called on all PDP members and the leadership at all level to remain committed and dedicated to the golden ideals of the party to achieve success at all levels in the 2023 general elections.

Asked on the forum decision on consensus candidate, Garba said the decision was for the party and not the forum, while the concern of the forum was for the party to be able to produce a candidate acceptable by Nigerians, that could win election for the PDP.

“That is not part of our mandate. We are not a political party, PDP is a political party and they’ve set up a committee on this issue.

“Whatever the party resolves is binding on us, we are not to determined or to decide for the party.

“So, we are not here to decide for the PDP, but as far as this forum is concerned, we are looking at larger country, Nigeria.”

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

El-rufai calls for sustained operations into terrorists enclave

El-rufai calls for sustained operations into terrorists enclave

2023: US urges media to give voice to all Nigerians

2023: US urges media to give voice to all Nigerians

2023: PDP Former Presiding Officers set up committee to recommend best aspirant

2023: PDP Former Presiding Officers set up committee to recommend best aspirant

Presidency dismisses call for tenure elongation, says May 29, 2023 remains sacrosanct

Presidency dismisses call for tenure elongation, says May 29, 2023 remains sacrosanct

2023: Mokelu joins APC presidential race as 28th aspirant

2023: Mokelu joins APC presidential race as 28th aspirant

Bauchi Gov. Mohammed promises inclusive, quality leadership if elected president

Bauchi Gov. Mohammed promises inclusive, quality leadership if elected president

Real reason we’ve not released UTME 2022 results – JAMB Registrar

Real reason we’ve not released UTME 2022 results – JAMB Registrar

Malami's delayed ‘directive’ stalls Stella Oduah’s N7.9bn fraud trial

Malami's delayed ‘directive’ stalls Stella Oduah’s N7.9bn fraud trial

2023: CSOs call on office holders aspiring for positions to resign

2023: CSOs call on office holders aspiring for positions to resign

Trending

APC Governor not Fulani group bought Presidential form for Jonathan

Former President, Goodluck Jonathan (Thisday)

'An Insult': Jonathan rejects APC N100m presidential form

President Goodluck Jonathan

Fayemi says his presidential ambition is not a betrayal of Tinubu

Bola Tinubu and Kayode Fayemi. (Daily Post)

N40m: Aspirant sues PDP over ‘high cost’ of nomination form

N40m: Aspirant sues PDP over ‘high cost’ of nomination form