2023: Osinbajo’s declaration for presidency non-negotiable - Ajulo

The lawyer stated on Wednesday that Osinbajo did not need an ultimatum to declare his Presidential interest in the 2023 general elections.

He stated that the vice president becoming the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria through the next presidential election was constitutional and non-negotiable.

He said that Osinbajo would make official declaration at the appropriate time, contrary to speculations that the number two citizen might not contest in spite of calls from loyalists and associates.

“It is an unpopular speculation that Prof. Osinbajo may not contest as president in 2023. We have even moved beyond the pedestrian stage of thinking if PYO will run or not.

“It is a prescribed arrangement and we are already preparing for Osinbajo’s presidency because he represents everything Nigeria deserves at this crucial times.

“Though, we all have been expecting, but Osinbajo has not declared because of the magnitude of responsibilities on his desk as the vice-President, which are huge and very important to national development.

He said that such responsibility should not be merged with a presidential campaign that demanded time and dedication.

According to him, we shouldn’t expect a Senior Advocate of Nigeria and full Professor of law to jump the gun, there’s electoral law and guidelines and he mustn’t be found wanting.

“For me, this is another evidence of the VP’s unwearyingly characteristics of a dutiful man that is committed to the law and development of the country,” he said.