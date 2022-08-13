RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

2023: Obi, Tinubu, others to pay N10m for campaign posters in Anambra

Authors:

Nurudeen Shotayo

Anambra has placed a ban on the use of campaign posters on public infrastructures.

The frontline presidential candidates for the 2023 election, Bola Tinubu, Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar (Channels TV)
The frontline presidential candidates for the 2023 election, Bola Tinubu, Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar (Channels TV)

No posters: The government has also banned pasting of campaign posters on public infrastructures such as bridges, roundabouts, street light poles, and others in the state.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the MD/CEO of Anambra Signage and Advertising Agency, ANSAA, Tony Odili Ujubuonu.

Poster tax: The government also said senatorial candidates will cough out N7 million; Federal House of Representatives candidates will pay N5 million while State House of Assembly candidates will part with N1 million before they can be eligible to paste their campaign posters in the state.

The statement read in part: “As the campaign for the 2023 general election officially commences next month, September; Anambra State Signage and Advertisement Agency (ANSAA), in charge of all forms of advertising in the state, wishes to bring some important information to your notice.

“That pasting of posters on bridges, road demarcations; street light poles, roundabouts and public buildings remain prohibited.

“That every campaign material and advert forms such as posters, public address systems, banners, fliers, buntings, T-shirts, caps and sundries must be duly approved for after full payment of the requisite fee.

“That every billboard must be displayed through a registered advertising practitioner after the advertising content has been vetted by the APCON.

Authors:

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

2023: Obi, Tinubu, others to pay N10m for campaign posters in Anambra

2023: Obi, Tinubu, others to pay N10m for campaign posters in Anambra

I remain LP’s governorship candidate in Plateau – Margif

I remain LP’s governorship candidate in Plateau – Margif

Minister threatens to sanction Chinese company over rail contract

Minister threatens to sanction Chinese company over rail contract

Police arrest 4 suspected carjackers terrorising residents of Lagos

Police arrest 4 suspected carjackers terrorising residents of Lagos

Police committed to strengthening evidence-based investigation - CP

Police committed to strengthening evidence-based investigation - CP

616 PDP members defect to APC in Gombe

616 PDP members defect to APC in Gombe

Works Minister assures timely completion of road projects nationwide

Works Minister assures timely completion of road projects nationwide

Gov Akeredolu to declare Araromi Seaside as Tourists Zone

Gov Akeredolu to declare Araromi Seaside as Tourists Zone

Disregard strike threat by South-East faction, oil marketers tell Nigerians

Disregard strike threat by South-East faction, oil marketers tell Nigerians

Trending

Governor Nyesom Wike receives three APC Governors; Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti, Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos, and Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo states at his Port Harcourt residence on Friday, July 8, 2022. [@OvieNews]

Why I invited Tinubu's men to commission projects in Rivers – Nyesom Wike

Peter Obi, 2023 Presidential Candidate

My Northern friends laughed when asked about Peter Obi's chances - Ulasi

Presidential candidates of the APC, Bola Tinubu and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (Punch)

Obidients: Peter Obi backs Bola Tinubu’s call for issue-based campaign

Akeredolu (GuradianNG)

I'll have no problem if Peter Obi becomes president- APC's Akeredolu