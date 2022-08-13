2023: Obi, Tinubu, others to pay N10m for campaign posters in Anambra

No posters: The government has also banned pasting of campaign posters on public infrastructures such as bridges, roundabouts, street light poles, and others in the state.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the MD/CEO of Anambra Signage and Advertising Agency, ANSAA, Tony Odili Ujubuonu.

Poster tax: The government also said senatorial candidates will cough out N7 million; Federal House of Representatives candidates will pay N5 million while State House of Assembly candidates will part with N1 million before they can be eligible to paste their campaign posters in the state.

The statement read in part: “As the campaign for the 2023 general election officially commences next month, September; Anambra State Signage and Advertisement Agency (ANSAA), in charge of all forms of advertising in the state, wishes to bring some important information to your notice.

“That pasting of posters on bridges, road demarcations; street light poles, roundabouts and public buildings remain prohibited.

“That every campaign material and advert forms such as posters, public address systems, banners, fliers, buntings, T-shirts, caps and sundries must be duly approved for after full payment of the requisite fee.