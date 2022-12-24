ADVERTISEMENT
2023: Obi promises end to incessant lecturers’ strike if elected

News Agency Of Nigeria

Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, on Friday pledged to end incessant lecturers strikes and the resultant closure of the nation’s universities if elected.

“We will ensure there is no strike again in our universities, four years will be four years, five years will be five years, and I and Datti will secure Nigeria.

We will make sure there is rule of law in Nigeria, police will not harass anyone on the road, police will not stop students from carrying their laptops again.

“We will ensure Bayelsa gets a fair share of what they are giving to Nigeria, I will clean up all environmental pollution in Bayelsa.

“People must be able to fish in their water again, most importantly, we are going to dredge rivers Niger and Benue to stop the problem of flooding,” he said.

Obi said it was time for Nigerian youths to take up their government.

“We want to build a Nigeria that Nigerians will be proud to say they are Nigerians, we will support our youths to be very productive.

“I and Datti are wealth creators, we want to create wealth for Nigeria.

“We will fight corruption, Nigeria requires people who have the capacity, people who have commitments, and people with physical and mental energy.

“A new Nigeria is possible,” Obi said.

