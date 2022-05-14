RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

2023: No automatic ticket for Tinubu if he joins SDP - Chairman

Nurudeen Shotayo

There have been wide speculations that Tinubu may likely join the SDP should he fail to get the presidential ticket of the APC.

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu
Asiwaju Bola Tinubu

The Acting National Chairman of SDP, Chief Supo Shonibare, has declared that All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and other aspirants who may be considering using the party's platform to actualise their dream will not get automatic tickets.

Shonibare made this declaration at a news conference in Abuja on Thursday, May 12, 2022.

He, however, added that the SDP is willing to open its arms for aggrieved aspirants from other parties, reported NAN.

There have been speculations that the former Lagos State Governor has positioned himself to join the SDP if he failed to get the APC presidential ticket.

The Chairman said anyone who felt hard done by in other political parties is free to pitch camp with SDP to pursue their political ambition in 2023, but warned that such a person must be ready to submit themselves to some stringent conditions.

He also touched on the issue of Tinubu's alleged affinity with the SDP saying the APC chieftain was not a registered member of his party.

“On the issue of Asiwaju Tinubu, the last time I checked, he was not a member of the SDP. I checked on the list because the membership list of our party as INEC has required, has already been submitted by our state chapters to us in Abuja.

“His name is not among those who are members of our party in Lagos State. That’s all I can say, he’s not a member of SDP,” Shonibare said.

Meanwhile, he threw the door open for Tinubu and any other aspirant from other political parties.

“Yes, we welcome anyone who felt cheated by other political parties but must be consistent with integrity.

“If he (Tinubu) comes, it won’t be automatic, what we would emphasise is consistency with integrity within the public officer.

“Also anyone who is controversial, rated low or with baggage, who doesn’t have integrity will not be allowed. SDP leadership does not want the party to be an opportunistic vehicle,”

“In instances where we’ve seen great injustices to an individual, who we feel is not coming to us with baggage, yes that individual will be welcome to SDP.

“But we won’t welcome anyone who we feel has a pending court case. We won’t welcome anyone that has been convicted, even if the person is actually now appealing that conviction.

“So we will try to ensure that those who we will welcome into our party, are men and women of integrity, making SDP to be a succour for those who have been wrongly dealt with in their political parties.

“Provided those who are coming themselves have displayed integrity and honour in the way and manner they themselves have conducted themselves in government,” Shonibare added.

Tinubu is one of the frontline aspirants for the APC ticket and he has on many occasions debunked the notion of him dumping the APC under any circumstances.

Nurudeen Shotayo

2023: No automatic ticket for Tinubu if he joins SDP - Chairman

