RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

2023: Moghalu endorses Peter Obi’s candidacy after meeting

Authors:

Ima Elijah

“I have always enjoyed a warm fraternal relationship with “Okwute” - Peter Obi

Moghalu endorses Peter Obi for 2023 (Politics Nigeria)
Moghalu endorses Peter Obi for 2023 (Politics Nigeria)

Both men met on Thursday morning, August 11, 2022, at the residence of the former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Deputy-Governor, and “discussed the state of the nation.

What Moghalu said:H.E. @PeterObi paid me a visit yesterday morning at my residence in Abuja. I was very glad to receive him. We discussed the state of the nation and his aspiration to lead our country from 2023,” Moghalu wrote on his verified Twitter handle, with accompanying images.

“I have always enjoyed a warm fraternal relationship with “Okwute”.

“We collaborated closely when he was Governor of @AnambraStateGov and I, also an Anambra indigene, was Deputy Governor of @cenbank.

“I recall his keen interest in education and our close coordination when, as CBN DepGov, I influenced a corporate social responsibility investment of N1 billion by the Bank in building infrastructure for Anambra State University in Igbariam (Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University).

“I also recall H.E. PO’s ’s invitation to me to deliver the 6th Edition of the Anambra State Distinguished Public Service Lecture in 2011 on the subject of Nigeria’s banking reforms , his conferment on me of the Anambra State Government’s Special Award for Excellence, and our collaboration as colleagues in Nigeria’s Economic Management Team (EMT) under then President @GEJonathan.

Moghalu went on to state that Obi’s 2023 candidacy is a welcome development for the youths and the third force.

Youths support Peter Obi: Obi, a former governor of Anambra State, is the presidential flagbearer of the Labour Party, and has a significant support on social media, especially among the youths.

Authors:

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu is most prepared for the presidency – Shinkafi

Tinubu is most prepared for the presidency – Shinkafi

BREAKING: Wike fact-checks suit against Atiku and Tambuwal

BREAKING: Wike fact-checks suit against Atiku and Tambuwal

2023: Moghalu endorses Peter Obi’s candidacy after meeting

2023: Moghalu endorses Peter Obi’s candidacy after meeting

BudgIT lists states that owe workers for over 30 months

BudgIT lists states that owe workers for over 30 months

Wike decries dehumanising NYSC facilities, provides modern equipment

Wike decries dehumanising NYSC facilities, provides modern equipment

Police will continue to punish errant officers – PPRO

Police will continue to punish errant officers – PPRO

Wike drags Atiku Abubakar, Aminu Tambuwal to court

Wike drags Atiku Abubakar, Aminu Tambuwal to court

Gov AbdulRazaq: In the eye of the storm [Pulse Contributor's Opinion]

Gov AbdulRazaq: In the eye of the storm [Pulse Contributor's Opinion]

Colleges of education lecturers suspend 60-day strike

Colleges of education lecturers suspend 60-day strike

Trending

Governor Nyesom Wike receives three APC Governors; Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti, Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos, and Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo states at his Port Harcourt residence on Friday, July 8, 2022. [@OvieNews]

Why I invited Tinubu's men to commission projects in Rivers – Nyesom Wike

Hakeem Baba-Ahmed

If you want our vote, stop killing Northerners in South-East – Baba-Ahmed

Peter Obi, 2023 Presidential Candidate

My Northern friends laughed when asked about Peter Obi's chances - Ulasi

Former Governor of Anambra state, Peter Obi (National Daily Newspaper)

15 deregistered parties donate campaign structures across 777 LGAs to Obi