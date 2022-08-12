2023: Moghalu endorses Peter Obi’s candidacy after meeting

Both men met on Thursday morning, August 11, 2022, at the residence of the former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Deputy-Governor, and “discussed the state of the nation.

What Moghalu said: “H.E. @PeterObi paid me a visit yesterday morning at my residence in Abuja. I was very glad to receive him. We discussed the state of the nation and his aspiration to lead our country from 2023,” Moghalu wrote on his verified Twitter handle, with accompanying images.

“I have always enjoyed a warm fraternal relationship with “Okwute”.

“We collaborated closely when he was Governor of @AnambraStateGov and I, also an Anambra indigene, was Deputy Governor of @cenbank.

“I recall his keen interest in education and our close coordination when, as CBN DepGov, I influenced a corporate social responsibility investment of N1 billion by the Bank in building infrastructure for Anambra State University in Igbariam (Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University).

“I also recall H.E. PO’s ’s invitation to me to deliver the 6th Edition of the Anambra State Distinguished Public Service Lecture in 2011 on the subject of Nigeria’s banking reforms , his conferment on me of the Anambra State Government’s Special Award for Excellence, and our collaboration as colleagues in Nigeria’s Economic Management Team (EMT) under then President @GEJonathan.

Moghalu went on to state that Obi’s 2023 candidacy is a welcome development for the youths and the third force.