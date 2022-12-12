ADVERTISEMENT
2023: 'Liar', Tinubu attacks Atiku

Ima Elijah

The PDP also accused the APC presidential candidate of perceiving the 2023 election as a war...

Bola Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar. (Channels TV)
Bola Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar. (Channels TV)

The All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, has described his counterpart from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, as a “liar.”

Tinubu spoke through his campaign director, Bayo Onanuga, on Sunday, December 11, 2022.

What Tinubu said: Tinubu accused Atiku of selling false narratives and lies because 2023 is his last chance of contesting for the presidency.

He cautioned Nigerians to be wary of Atiku’s promises which he claimed were lies.

He stressed that Atiku’s remark during his campaign in Abuja that Nigeria was not secured for trading and farming was a lie.

Onanuga said Atiku’s views on Nigeria’s insecurity challenges are exaggerated.

Aware that this is his last shot at the elusive presidency, Atiku, while on the hustings, has been spewing a series of lies, making empty promises and presenting a false narrative about our present reality and the legacy of the 16-year ignoble era of the PDP administration, of which he was a principal actor.

“We believe in his private moment that Atiku will concede that his view about insecurity is exaggerated,” the statement reads.

What Atiku said: Atiku, through his presidential campaign council, had at the weekend implored security agencies to place the APC presidential campaign council on watch list, following what he alleged to be comments made by Tinubu that could incite violence and disrupt the smooth conduct of the 2023 presidential election.

The PDP also accused the APC presidential candidate of perceiving the 2023 election as a war.

