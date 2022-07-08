RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

2023: Labour Party to unveil Baba-Ahmed as Obi's running mate today

Until recently, he was a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party.

Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed is Peter Obi's running mate. (PM News)
The National Chairman of the party, Barrister Julius Abure, disclosed this on Thursday.

The unveiling of Baba-Ahmed as Obi running mate had earlier been slated for Thursday, but the ceremony was postponed because Obi, who travelled to Maiduguri and was expected back in Abuja on Thursday had his flight cancelled.

Abure said the unveiling of Obi’s running mate is rescheduled for Friday at the party’s headquarters in Abuja.

Baba-Ahmed is the Proprietor of Baze University, Abuja and Baba-Ahmed University Kano.

