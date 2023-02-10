ADVERTISEMENT
2023: Kwara APC Reps member receives defectors

News Agency Of Nigeria

No fewer than 175 people have defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Omu-Aran, the headquarters of Irepodun Local Government Area of Kwara.

Rep Tunji Olawuyi, member representing Ekiti, Isin, Irepodun and Oke-Ero Federal Constituency of Kwara, addressing defectors in Omu-Aran, headquarters of Irepodun Local Government Area of the state.
Olawuyi thanked them for joining the progressive family because of the impactful leadership the APC is providing in the constituency, the state and the country at large.

He asserted that no political party had delivered the dividends of democracy like the APC since the country returned to civilian rule in 1999.

Olawuyi, who is the Chairman House Committee on Emergency and Disaster Preparedness, explained further that the era of giving what belong to the people to an individual was over in the state.

He appealed to the electorate to be patient, adding that the present situation in the country will soon be over.

The lawmaker explained that the issue of inflation is a global problem that every country of the world is dealing with various programmes and intervention.

Speaking on behalf of the indigenes that defected to the party, Mr Wale Idris, said the good work of the APC made them to join the party.

Idris said he has never seen any lawmaker before now that can be compared with Olawuyi in terms of constituency development.

He pledged their, adding that they will not only vote but also mobilise for the victory of all the APC candidates from the President to the state House of Assembly Candidates.

Idris lamented that the PDP had failed them without anything to show for either the community or individual people.

