2023: Kwankwaso speaks on stepping down for another candidate

Ima Elijah

In other news, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, will unveil his presidential blueprint on November 1.

Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso (Premium Times)

What Kwankwaso said: Speaking through his spokesman, Ladipo Johnson, Kwankwaso said there was no talk of collapsing his campaign for another person.

Ladipo made the comment on Channels Television Sunrise Daily on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, amid speculations that the NNPP standard bearer will collapse his campaign for another presidential candidate before 2023.

“It’s too late for mergers and there is no talk of collapsing the campaign, Kwankwaso’s campaign, or the NNPP campaign at any level at the moment with any of the party or any of the candidates, that is not on the card yet.

“What I meant when I say not yet is that we are going all the way to February 25 next year,” he said.

In other news: Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, will unveil his presidential blueprint on November 1.

This was disclosed in a statement, titled, “Postponement of the Unveiling of the Presidential Blueprint and 3rd RMK Colloquium,” issued by the NNPP on Tuesday, October 25, 2022.

The party also announced the postponement of the third RMK Colloquium, saying the event will now be held on October 31.

It said the postponement was due to requests from its members across the country and after due consultations with relevant stakeholders.

Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

