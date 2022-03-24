2023: Kiddwaya's mum joins Benue governorship race

Both Sussan and her billionaire husband, Terry Waya, entered the media spotlight following the participation of their son, Kiddwaya, in the BBNaija Lockdown edition of 2020.

Although he was the twelfth housemate to be evicted in the edition, Kiddwaya became the favourites of some fans partly due to his romantic relationship with fellow housemate, Erica.

Now, Susan has thrown her headtie in the ring for the highest political office in Benue state and would be running on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

After picking her nomination and expression of interest forms at the PDP Secretariat in Abuja, Susan told newsmen that “A state abundantly gifted with rich, agricultural fields covered by fresh, clean, and unadulterated flowing rivers, one of which it was later named after, Benue, is a safe-haven in the grasslands with vast human resources.

“The state had and still has irreplaceable potential, and has a strong promise for a better future. Our state was so endowed that it was projected to feed the entire nation and serve as a gateway for export to other countries. Unfortunately, our motto as the food basket of the nation has become a fantasy over the years.

“The euphoria that accompanied the creation of Benue in 1976 has vanished, leaving behind a frightening reality of underdevelopment, unemployment, poverty, hunger, insecurity, corruption, and a loss of pride.”

Pulse Nigeria

Mrs Waya added that she would focus on the restoration Benue states' glory while building productive economy for the state.

“Our priority is to restore our beloved state back to its glory days and build a more productive and diversified economy by investing heavily in security, agriculture, infrastructure, health, power, ICT, and tax cuts.”