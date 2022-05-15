2023: Kaduna APC delegates beg Tinubu to pick El-Rufai as running mate

This plea was made when Tinubu met with the 16 Kaduna APC delegates to canvass for their votes ahead of the party's presidential primary election.

The meeting, held on Thursday May 12, 2022, had the former Governor of Borno State, Kashim Shettima, former Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Chairman, Nuhu Ribadu, and other dignitaries in Tinubu's retinue.

The former Lagos State Governor had assured the delegates that he was confident about his prospects of succeeding President Muhammadu Buhari as Nigeria's next president while taking a dig at other APC aspirants.

“Some are running, I don’t know to where they are going but I am going to the Villa,” Tinubu had said.

The delegates had unanimously endorsed Tinubu after El-Rufai asked them "are you with Asiwaju?”, to which they rose to their feet all at once, shouting yes.

Speaking on behalf of the Kaduna delegates, the lawmaker representing Sabon Gari, Kaduna Federal Constituency and Chairman, House Committee on Ports and Harbours, Garba Babawo, made a plea to Tinubu to consider the governor as his running mate, reported Punch.

Babawo said, “We have a request for you (Tinubu), sir. What I’m about to say I did not tell our governor because I know if I tell him he would not support it. We want you to take our governor as your running mate.

“We don’t want him to go and settle outside the country after the election because we know his plan. His plan is to leave the country and live in overseas after his tenure as the governor. But we want him to serve the country as your running mate”.