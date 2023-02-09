The Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state, Malam Attahiru Madami, said the women are part of the stakeholders which informed the commission to organise programmes for them to achieve an inclusive and successful election.
2023: INEC sensitises Kwara women on their roles
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Kwara has sensitised women on their roles during the upcoming general elections.
He underscored the need to educate women on their roles during election, urging them not to mortgage their future and that of their children by resisting vote buying.
The INEC boss assured the women of special treatment such as having a separate queue from men, most especially pregnant mothers among them, saying they would be allowed to vote within a short time along with physically challenged persons.
“We have planned and prepared for violent free elections from the distribution of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs), educating and training of stakeholders on their roles and testing of BVAS machines during mock accreditation exercise, among others.
On her part, Hajia Balikis Oladimeji, the Director of Federal Information in Kwara, applauded INEC for coming up with gender sensitive outing programme.
She said the programme would create an avenue for women to express their challenges especially on the issue of gender based violence which can prevent women from coming out to vote.
The director urged the commission to go further and make sure that gender based violence is abolished and ensure that their vote count.
She solicited for more security during election to protect the right of women.
Oladimeji urged the women to vote for women of integrity, adding that they can also vote men of integrity who have no veil against women.
