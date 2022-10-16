RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

2023: I’m confident of winning presidential election - Tinubu

News Agency Of Nigeria

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Sen. Bola Tinubu has expressed his confidence in winning the 2023 presidential election.

APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.
He promised to solve all the challenges confronting the country, if elected president, adding that: “I’m confidently telling you that I will lead this country in 2023 with your support.

“I have the ability to surmount all problems to bring the country on the right track and prosperity”.

Commenting on security, Tinubu stressed that, “no inch of this country will be conceded to banditry, we will fight it to a standstill.

“Under my leadership; we will use counter insurgency technology to eliminate crimes in our society. Your lives will be secured”.

He said that he would provide sound economic policies for ease of doing business, and ensure steady power supply and distribution.

“Nigeria will succeed and move on to prosperity. I will assemble intelligent Nigerians both men and women for the progress of our country.

“We will champion an effective government that will block revenue leakages for proper accountability,” he added.

The APC presidential flag bearer asked Gov. Nasir El-rufai to join and work with him if eventually elected president.

He also pleaded with El-Rufai not to leave the country in 2023, saying, “because we need your creativity at this critical time”.

Responding, El-Rufai said he would stay in the country, “even on part time basis”.

