2023: Igbo Political Voice seeks credible candidates

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event, which attracted political gladiators from mainly the Labour Party, was to streamline the political permutations for candidates in the area.

NAN reports that potential voters and IPV members were sensitised to take the message of voting for credible candidates, irrespective of their political parties, to the communities.

They were urged to influence the electorate to vote for candidates that could work for a better Nigerian society.

Speaking at the event, Okoye described the “Nigerian 2023 Project“ as one that everyone should be involved to pull out the country from the woods.

He said that the subsisting anguish in the land was one that calls for an intentional effort of everyone to remedy the situation for sustainability of the Nigerian state.

According to him, as compatriots, it will be a disservice to the present generation and the one unborn for the progress of the country to be halted for issues of primordial sentiments.

“We should get it right this time around or be doomed for our doings or undoing.

“IPV is out to install credible candidates into the nation’s elective positions to allay the fears of the masses on leadership that has been the bane of the nation,” he said.

Also speaking at the event, the Labour Party candidate for the Amuwo Odofin Federal Constituency, Hon. Folarin Adegeye, a guest at the event, said that working for the common good of the people was his cardinal objective.

Adegeye, known as Omogeye, promised to work with the group if elected to bring the much-needed dividends of democracy to the people as the group was people-oriented.

The federal house candidate decried the near neglect of the area in respect of federal projects compared with other areas of the state.

He pledged to bring FESTAC town back to its glory days with improved infrastructure and facilities to support life in the area.

He said that his intention in joining the LP was born out of his conviction that the platform has a reformist agenda capable of projecting a better Nigerian.

He tasked the electorate to vote massively for the LP in all the elections, saying the personality of Peter Obi, the LP presidential candidate, represented the aspirations of Nigerians of all shades.