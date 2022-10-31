2023: I will end excesses of touts in Lagos – PDP guber candidate

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event was held at the Nigerian Airforce, Kofo Abayomi Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Adediran, who played host at the event, said: “We will provide a new leadership in Lagos State.

“We will check the excesses of motor touts as well as Iyaloja and Babaloja in the state.

“Anyone that closes any market in the state would be sent to prison. I am not going to have any godfather.

“We will ensure that any money collected as revenue in Lagos State is spent for the people of the state as against what is currently obtainable in the state.”

According to him, the time has come to liberate the people of the state.

Adediran said that his administration would provide opportunity for peaceful co-existence between indigenes and non-indigenes in the state.

He said that efforts would be made to ensure that all residents of the state continue to live in peace and harmony under his government.

He said that his administration would appreciate the contributions of non-indegenes to the economy of the state under his government.

Speaking on his counterpart from Akwa Ibom, Adediran expressed belief that Eno would follow the footsteps of the outing Gov. Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom.

According to him, Gov. Emmanuel sees what others do not see, and that he has taken him (Emmanuel) as his father.

While promising to build on the success story of Emmanuel, the PDP candidate told the people that the election would be a referendum on the performances of the outgoing Governor.

“The government of Obong Udom Emmanuel has completed so many projects in Akwa Ibom State such as good roads, street lights, walkways, fountains, dualised roads and others, and he has made us proud.

“When the standard bearer of the PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, came to flag off his campaign in Akwa Ibom, he said that Nigeria wants to be Akwa Ibom.

“The Governor is building the fourth longest bridge in Nigeria. He has opened Akwa Ibom by air, land and see.

“With these, it is time to go back home, Udom is working. We will send you logistics to come home to vote, while those here should vote for the PDP,” he said.

Eno said that Akwa Ibom was fast developing, adding that “the election is not a popularity contest, but that it is about a need and impactful assessment.”

The cleric-turned politician said that Emmanuel brought peace to the state, hence the need to continue the trajectory of development.

“We have ‘Arise Agenda’. We want to ensure that we all have dividends of democracy and take it to the grassroots.

“We will have proper farm settlement with hostels and facilities. We will have people work in those farms. We will build on security and we will block waterways and provide adequate security, fund education.

“I will create 5,000 non-governmental jobs. I will start small and grow fast. There are many other things we would do employment,” he said.

Also speaking, Elder Samuel Bassey, who represented Gov. Emmanuel, said that since Lagos state had decided to support Eno, nobody could stop him.