2023: Group urges Tinubu to back Osinbajo for presidency

He said even though Osinbajo had yet to publicly declare his intention to contest for the office of the president come 2023, the group and other stakeholders will beg him to run in the interest of the nation.

The group urged Tinubu to drop his presidential ambition and instead join the push for Osinbajo 2023 presidency.

Badmus said the OSM will continue to propagate the good work of the Vice President and ensure that he emerges as the APC flag-bearer for the 2023 Presidential elections.

“We are out to propagate and ensure we put out the good work of the vice president and also to propel him to run for the office of the president come 2023.

“We will also do our best in ensuring he secures the ticket of our party and coast to victory come next year,” he said.

The coordinator said Osinbajo had worked well with Tinubu while he was Lagos State Governor and also doing excellently well as Vice president to President Muhammadu Buhari.

“The Osinbajo that we know have been instrumental to the success story of Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu in Lagos State government.

“He served well as a commissioner of justice in Tinubu administration of Lagos State and for Tinubu alongside many others to have jointly nominated him as a running mate to Buhari was a glory to Asiwaju himself.

“Also, for him to have continually told us that Osinbajo is the best product that can be put forward alongside President Muhammadu Buhari,