2023: Group offers joint Muslim and Christian prayers for Tinubu and Sani

Jika said the joint Muslim and Christian prayers, observed at members’ various places of worship, was to seek spiritual intervention for the duo’s political ambition.

“We believe that Tinubu’s presidential ambition and Uba Sani's gubernatorial ambition will become a reality by seeking the blessings of God.

“The duo are trusted and tested leaders who have touched lives and redefined leadership in and out of political positions,” he said.

He also said that prayers were equally made for the security, peace and stability of the country,

“We also prayed for the nation to come out of the insecurity that has caused great and continual trouble to the country.

“As patriotic citizens, it has become important to offer special prayers for the economic and political stability of the country, especially now that the nation is moving towards the electioneering campaign period.

“This is the period that the country needs more prayers than before, and all hands must be on deck to ensure that we have successful elections come 2023.”

The National Coordinator enjoined politicians to observe the rules of the game by ensuring that their campaigns were issue-based in the interest of the nation and citizens