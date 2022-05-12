RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

2023: Gov Lalong's wife, father in-law allegedly decide Plateau next governor

Authors:

Kingsley Chukwuka

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State has been accused of allowing his wife, Regina Lalong and his father in-law, Regina's father to influence his decision on who becomes the next governor of the state in 2023.

Governor Simon Lalong
Governor Simon Lalong

Lalong was accused by 18 aggrieved aspirants including the Deputy Governor of the State, Sonni Tyoden who jointly signed a statement protesting the governor's imposition of a candidate.

Recommended articles

The statement was read by one of the 2023 governorship aspirant’s, Amos Gizo in a press briefing recently in Jos.

Gizo who spoke on behalf of the 18 aspirants also indicted a member of the House of Representative, Hon. Yusuf Gagdi, the Accountant General of the State, Mr. Cyril Tsenyil and the Deputy APC National Secretary, Mr. Festus Fuanter as collaborators in the alleged imposition of candidate.

Pulse gathered that Lalong's preferred candidate, Dr. Nentawe Goshen, is a retired INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner who performed his last function as REC in Benue State.

However, the 18 aspirants who threatened to dump the party said the Governor's act is against the APC's Abuja procedure of electing a consensus candidate.

"We all believe this act of subverting democracy has the express approval of the Governor just to deny the people's choice and foist an unpopular candidate that will cause misfortune to the party as their preferred candidate.

"If the State party leadership allows those eager on subverting our nascent democracy to thrive, it shall put the State Chapter into crisis and we the 18 aspirants have vowed and agreed to dump the party with our teaming supporters for any party of our choice.

"Before now, we have unanimously resolved that we shall present to the party a consensus candidate who has the quality to win at the general election against other parties' candidates.

"We had equally resolved that all of us shall join the consensus candidate in his campaign and we shall contribute financially and otherwise to the success of APC in the State", the aggrieved aspirants said.

Lalong has been the governor of the state since 2015. He was former Speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly. He occupied the position for six years from 2000 and 2006.

Authors:

Kingsley Chukwuka

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

2023: Gov Lalong's wife, father in-law allegedly decide Plateau next governor

2023: Gov Lalong's wife, father in-law allegedly decide Plateau next governor

INEC suspends online Continuous Voter Registration on May 30

INEC suspends online Continuous Voter Registration on May 30

Presidential race: I’ll address hunger, ensure shared prosperity for Nigerians – Tinubu

Presidential race: I’ll address hunger, ensure shared prosperity for Nigerians – Tinubu

Saraki officially declares for 2023 presidency

Saraki officially declares for 2023 presidency

Horror as plane carrying 11 passengers crashes in Cameroon

Horror as plane carrying 11 passengers crashes in Cameroon

Jonathan appointed to board of European Council on Africa and Middle East

Jonathan appointed to board of European Council on Africa and Middle East

Consider donating 40% of proceeds from sale of parties’ forms to ASUU – Group

Consider donating 40% of proceeds from sale of parties’ forms to ASUU – Group

Cameroon successfully conducts 3 kidney transplant operations

Cameroon successfully conducts 3 kidney transplant operations

ASUP gives FG two weeks ultimatum to address demands

ASUP gives FG two weeks ultimatum to address demands

Trending

APC Governor not Fulani group bought Presidential form for Jonathan

Former President, Goodluck Jonathan (Thisday)

'An Insult': Jonathan rejects APC N100m presidential form

President Goodluck Jonathan

Fayemi says his presidential ambition is not a betrayal of Tinubu

Bola Tinubu and Kayode Fayemi. (Daily Post)

N40m: Aspirant sues PDP over ‘high cost’ of nomination form

N40m: Aspirant sues PDP over ‘high cost’ of nomination form