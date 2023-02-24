2023 General Election: INEC's database can be hacked – Jega

During his discussion with Trust TV, Jega addressed concerns regarding INEC's readiness for the upcoming polls and general issues concerning elections in the country.

What Jega said: According to the ex-INEC chief, while the commission had implemented top-notch cyber-security measures for their databases, they are still vulnerable to breaches.

“And INEC had said consistently, that knowing the political terrain, they have also got the best cyber security for the databases that they have. And we have to believe that they’ve done their best.

“It doesn’t mean it will be 100 per cent secure, but I know that whoever uses a database, also uses a security alternative which virtually nobody knows,” Jega said.

What you should know: INEC has implemented technological advancements such as the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and the Result Viewing Portal for the upcoming 2023 general elections.