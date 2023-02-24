2023 General Election: INEC's database can be hacked – Jega

Former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Attahiru Jega, has asserted that it is feasible to hack the electoral commission's database, just one day before the 2023 general elections in Nigeria.
During his discussion with Trust TV, Jega addressed concerns regarding INEC's readiness for the upcoming polls and general issues concerning elections in the country.
What Jega said: According to the ex-INEC chief, while the commission had implemented top-notch cyber-security measures for their databases, they are still vulnerable to breaches.
“And INEC had said consistently, that knowing the political terrain, they have also got the best cyber security for the databases that they have. And we have to believe that they’ve done their best.
“It doesn’t mean it will be 100 per cent secure, but I know that whoever uses a database, also uses a security alternative which virtually nobody knows,” Jega said.
What you should know: INEC has implemented technological advancements such as the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and the Result Viewing Portal for the upcoming 2023 general elections.
However, As contention arising from the judgment given by the Osun State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal over the issue of over-voting persists, political pundits believe that the verdict will not vitiate the credibility of the BVAS and the Election Result Viewing Portal (IReV).
