ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

2023 General Election: INEC's database can be hacked – Jega

Ima Elijah

“It doesn’t mean it will be 100 per cent secure..."

Former INEC chairman, Prof. Attahiru Jega (YouTube/Common Wealth)
Former INEC chairman, Prof. Attahiru Jega (YouTube/Common Wealth)

Former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Attahiru Jega, has asserted that it is feasible to hack the electoral commission's database, just one day before the 2023 general elections in Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

During his discussion with Trust TV, Jega addressed concerns regarding INEC's readiness for the upcoming polls and general issues concerning elections in the country.

What Jega said: According to the ex-INEC chief, while the commission had implemented top-notch cyber-security measures for their databases, they are still vulnerable to breaches.

And INEC had said consistently, that knowing the political terrain, they have also got the best cyber security for the databases that they have. And we have to believe that they’ve done their best.

“It doesn’t mean it will be 100 per cent secure, but I know that whoever uses a database, also uses a security alternative which virtually nobody knows,” Jega said.

What you should know: INEC has implemented technological advancements such as the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and the Result Viewing Portal for the upcoming 2023 general elections.

However, As contention arising from the judgment given by the Osun State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal over the issue of over-voting persists, political pundits believe that the verdict will not vitiate the credibility of the BVAS and the Election Result Viewing Portal (IReV).

Find out what went wrong with Osun state governorship elections here

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Police arrest Rep member with N381m ‘election money’ in Rivers

Police arrest Rep member with N381m ‘election money’ in Rivers

2023 General Election: INEC's database can be hacked – Jega

2023 General Election: INEC's database can be hacked – Jega

Saturday election a milestone in Nigeria’s democracy — Adeleke

Saturday election a milestone in Nigeria’s democracy — Adeleke

2023 Elections: UN demands respect of peace accord as Nigeria decides

2023 Elections: UN demands respect of peace accord as Nigeria decides

2023 Elections: No vehicular movements on Saturday, CP tells Ondo residents

2023 Elections: No vehicular movements on Saturday, CP tells Ondo residents

Why you must go out and vote tomorrow [Editor's Opinion]

Why you must go out and vote tomorrow [Editor's Opinion]

IGP deploys 4 CPs to Delta on election duty

IGP deploys 4 CPs to Delta on election duty

2023 Elections: Ignore fraudulent messages on network shut down, says NCC

2023 Elections: Ignore fraudulent messages on network shut down, says NCC

2023 Elections: UN to support diplomatic efforts on peace accord

2023 Elections: UN to support diplomatic efforts on peace accord

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The G5 Governors: Seyi Makinde, Samuel Ortom, Okezie Ikpeazu, Nyesom Wike and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi. (Daily Trust)

2023 elections: Finally, G5 governors declare candidates of choice

Nigerian Literature Nobel Wole Soyinka has been a regular teacher at US universities including Harvard, Cornell and Yale

Wole Soyinka breaks silence on endorsing Tinubu

Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi visits Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike. [Twitter:Wike]

Hypocritical acts – Labour Party blasts Wike for backing Tinubu

L-R: Presidential candidates of Labour Party, ZLP, and APC, Peter Obi, Dan Nwanyanwu, and Bola Tinubu respectively. [Twitter:@FSyusuf]

Obi, Tinubu exchange warm greetings at peace accord signing ceremony