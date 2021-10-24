RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

2023: Former House of Rep Speaker says the north rejects zoning because of Buhari

Authors:

bayo wahab

The former Speaker accuses President Buhari of failing to consult on issues affecting the country.

President Muhammadu Buhari [Presidency]
President Muhammadu Buhari [Presidency]

A former Speaker, House of Representatives, Ghali Umar Na’Abba says the north does not welcome the idea of zoning the presidency to the south in 2023 because of President Muhammadu Buhari's performance.

Recommended articles

Na’ Abba also attributed his perceived rejection of zoning in the north to the president’s leadership style.

The ex-Speaker said this an interview with Trust TV.

He said the president is running the country in a manner that suggests that he’s opinionated, adding that the north is not satisfied with his performance in the past six years.

He added that northerners do not support the idea of zoning the presidency to another region because they believe Buhari’s tenure is a waste.

“Within the North today, the idea of many people that the presidency must shift to another region is not a welcome idea because the feeling of many people is that the years of this president is a waste. They’ve not gained anything from it. So, why should anybody even talk to them about zoning? When they believe they have the numerical strength to elect another person, he said.

“But why you should even elect another president from the north is more surprising for this kind of scenario to continue.”

The former Speaker also accused President Buhari of failing to consult on issues affecting the country.

Authors:

bayo wahab bayo wahab

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Fed Poly Bauchi sacks 2 lecturers for alleged sexual harassment

Fed Poly Bauchi sacks 2 lecturers for alleged sexual harassment

2023: Former House of Rep Speaker says the north rejects zoning because of Buhari

2023: Former House of Rep Speaker says the north rejects zoning because of Buhari

COVID-19: NCDC registers 159 more infections, 1 death

COVID-19: NCDC registers 159 more infections, 1 death

Kano Assembly Speaker drums support for Tinubu's presidential ambition in Northwest

Kano Assembly Speaker drums support for Tinubu's presidential ambition in Northwest

Enugu Govt denies imposing multiple taxes, levies on private schools

Enugu Govt denies imposing multiple taxes, levies on private schools

Despite Buhari’s warning, IPOB insists Anambra election won’t hold if Nnamdi Kanu isn’t released

Despite Buhari’s warning, IPOB insists Anambra election won’t hold if Nnamdi Kanu isn’t released

2023: Okowa advises Delta Central to remain united

2023: Okowa advises Delta Central to remain united

CBN says eNaira will be unveiled on Monday

CBN says eNaira will be unveiled on Monday

IPOB vows to shut down Southeast for 1 week if Nnamdi Kanu is not released by Nov 4

IPOB vows to shut down Southeast for 1 week if Nnamdi Kanu is not released by Nov 4

Trending

Governor AbdulRazaq accuses Lai Mohammed of stealing campaign funds

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed [BBC via Getty Images]

Stella Oduah: ‘It’s deceitful to say Buhari doesn’t mean well for Southeast’

Senator Stella Oduah

PDP disqualifies 3 aspirants for national convention

PDP disqualifies 3 aspirants for national convention. (Daily post)

Buhari tells service chiefs that nothing should stop Anambra election

President Muhammadu Buhari tells service chiefs to ensure nothing stops Anambra election from holding. (TheCable)