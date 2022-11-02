2023: Fintech engages Peter Obi on sector’s future

Aladekomo said the private meeting, which was put together by some top players in the industry, would also engage other presidential candidates before the Feb. 25, 2023 general elections.

According to him, the session is to allow players have the candidate’s understanding of the fintech sector and the expectations of the industry from potential winners of the 2023 elections.

Also speaking, Ms Chinenye Mba-Uzoukwu, Fintech1000+/NESG highlighted benefits of collaboration between government and the private sector, saying: “the creation of conducive environment will allow our young ones to thrive.”

Mba-Uzoukwu urged Obi to take the Nigerian StartUp Act as a matter of national priority if elected in 2023.

Other Fintech experts also urged governments to focus mainly on policies.

The experts also called for improved educational system and make lifelong learning relevant to the economy.

Responding, Obi spoke extensively on areas of security, corruption, agriculture, investment and managing the nation’s resources if elected.