RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

2023: Fintech engages Peter Obi on sector’s future

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Financial Technology sector (Fintech) on Wednesday, engaged the Labour Party Presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi on the future and growth of fintech in the country.

Peter Obi. [Vanguard]
Peter Obi. [Vanguard]

Sir Demola Aladekomo, Chairman, SmartCity Plc said in a statement that the parley with Obi was to emphasise the need for public-private partnerships in the sector if he emerged winner of election.

Recommended articles

Aladekomo said the private meeting, which was put together by some top players in the industry, would also engage other presidential candidates before the Feb. 25, 2023 general elections.

According to him, the session is to allow players have the candidate’s understanding of the fintech sector and the expectations of the industry from potential winners of the 2023 elections.

Also speaking, Ms Chinenye Mba-Uzoukwu, Fintech1000+/NESG highlighted benefits of collaboration between government and the private sector, saying: “the creation of conducive environment will allow our young ones to thrive.”

Mba-Uzoukwu urged Obi to take the Nigerian StartUp Act as a matter of national priority if elected in 2023.

Other Fintech experts also urged governments to focus mainly on policies.

The experts also called for improved educational system and make lifelong learning relevant to the economy.

Responding, Obi spoke extensively on areas of security, corruption, agriculture, investment and managing the nation’s resources if elected.

Obi, however, acknowledged the concerns of the Fintech sector and requested that position papers should be prepared and sent to him on some specific requests for the enhancement and growth of the sector.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

2023: Fintech engages Peter Obi on sector’s future

2023: Fintech engages Peter Obi on sector’s future

2023: PDP demands sack of all APC candidates in fresh suit

2023: PDP demands sack of all APC candidates in fresh suit

Makinde's endorsement of Tinubu at Afenifere meeting disturbs PDP leaders

Makinde's endorsement of Tinubu at Afenifere meeting disturbs PDP leaders

Russia resumes Ukraine grain export deal after suspension

Russia resumes Ukraine grain export deal after suspension

Tinubu is one of most demonized Nigerians – Shettima

Tinubu is one of most demonized Nigerians – Shettima

Osinbajo presides as FEC honours late Amaechi

Osinbajo presides as FEC honours late Amaechi

Ifeanyi Adeleke: Police move for autopsy, free 6 domestic workers, detain 2

Ifeanyi Adeleke: Police move for autopsy, free 6 domestic workers, detain 2

Atiku will certainly relocate to Dubai – Oshiomhole

Atiku will certainly relocate to Dubai – Oshiomhole

Peter Obi reveals the deal he had with aggrieved PDP governors

Peter Obi reveals the deal he had with aggrieved PDP governors

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

APC Presidential flag-bearer, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo. [Twitter:Jags]

I have forgiven Osinbajo, says Bola Tinubu

Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso (Premium Times)

2023: Kwankwaso speaks on stepping down for another candidate

Court dismisses bid to stop Tinubu’s certificate forgery suit

Court dismisses bid to stop Tinubu’s certificate forgery suit

The frontline presidential candidates for the 2023 election, Bola Tinubu, Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar (Channels TV)

2023: Tinubu on course to beat Atiku, Obi - Fitch predicts