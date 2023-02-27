ADVERTISEMENT
Tinubu wins Kwara as Saraki fails to deliver home state for Atiku

Ima Elijah

His closest rival, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), trailed behind...

Saraki and Tinubu
In the presidential election held last Saturday in Kwara State, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), emerged victorious in all 16 local government areas.

Tinubu received a total of 263,572 votes, while his closest rival, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), trailed behind with 136,909 votes.

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, secured the third position in the election with a total of 31,166 votes. Meanwhile, Engr. Rabiu Kwakwanso, the candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), received a total of 3,141 votes.

Bukola Saraki, a top PDP chieftain, and presidential aspirant of the party, hails from Kwara State.

The former senate president had led the presidential campaign in the state, promising that Kwara will vote for an Atiku/Okowa ticket.

Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

