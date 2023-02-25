Tinubu accompanied by his wife, Oluremi and associates, told newsmen shortly that he was optimistic of victory.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
2023 Elections: Tinubu optimistic of victory in presidential poll
Sen. Bola Tinubu, the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Saturday cast his vote at his ward 111, Alausa at about 10: 15 a.m. in the presidential election.
ADVERTISEMENT
Recommended articles
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Tinubu a former Lagos State Governor, is among the four top contenders in the election that is expected to produce Nigeria’s next president.
The other contenders are Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) Sen. Rabiu Kwankwaso of New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and Mr Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP).
About 87.2 million are expected to vote in the election.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng
Recommended articles
Obasanjo, Osinbajo express satisfaction over election conduct in Ogun
Tinubu, APC candidates will emerge victorious at first ballot – Buhari
FCT PDP Chairman, Sunday Zaka dies in motor accident
Violence, intimidation disrupts election in Lagos
I will win the presidential election - Kwankwaso
Aduda votes, confident of returning
Ganduje votes, says BVAS will enhance credibility of electoral process
We’re voting for better Nigeria —persons with disabilities
Ibadan youths attack journalists on election duty
ADVERTISEMENT