2023 Elections: Police assure of adequate security in Osun

Abayomi said he had scheduled a meeting with other security heads in the state to ensure there are no security lapses on Saturday .

He said there would be total restriction of vehicular movement on the election day, and that only accredited journalists and authorised persons or workers would be allowed movement.

The CP advised residents to be wary of fake ,inciting news on social media, warning nobody should set the state on fire with misinformation and disinformation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also speaking, Osun INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner, Dr Mutiu Agboke, assured residents of the commission’s readiness to conduct a free and peaceful election, with the support of the police and other security agencies.

Agboke, however, warned those with plans to attack INEC collation centres in order to disrupt activities therein, to desist from carrying out such plans as the centres would be heavy guarded.

He said there were cases of attacks on collation centres during the Feb. 25 election and that INEC had restrategised to forestall a recurrence on Saturday.