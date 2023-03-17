ADVERTISEMENT
2023 Elections: Police assure of adequate security in Osun

News Agency Of Nigeria

Mr Peter Abaoymi, Commissioner of Police in charge of election duty in Osun, has assured residents of adequate security as they go out to cast their votes on Saturday.

Abayomi said he had scheduled a meeting with other security heads in the state to ensure there are no security lapses on Saturday .

He said there would be total restriction of vehicular movement on the election day, and that only accredited journalists and authorised persons or workers would be allowed movement.

The CP advised residents to be wary of fake ,inciting news on social media, warning nobody should set the state on fire with misinformation and disinformation.

Also speaking, Osun INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner, Dr Mutiu Agboke, assured residents of the commission’s readiness to conduct a free and peaceful election, with the support of the police and other security agencies.

Agboke, however, warned those with plans to attack INEC collation centres in order to disrupt activities therein, to desist from carrying out such plans as the centres would be heavy guarded.

He said there were cases of attacks on collation centres during the Feb. 25 election and that INEC had restrategised to forestall a recurrence on Saturday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Osun would only be having a state house of assembly election on Saturday as the state governorship election was held on July 16, 2022

News Agency Of Nigeria

